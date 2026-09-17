Lockheed Reveals Secret AIM-260 Missile to Boost Output

Key Moments

Lockheed Martin disclosed new details on the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, a next-generation air-to-air weapon developed under a classified program.

The Pentagon reached a new framework agreement with Lockheed Martin to expand AIM-260 production as U.S. munitions stockpiles are rebuilt.

Australia has moved to purchase about $521 million of AIM-260 missiles, though the number of units and per-missile cost were not specified.

New Missile Unveiled Amid Munitions Replenishment Effort

Lockheed Martin revealed detailed information on a new air-to-air missile and a fresh production agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, as Washington works to restore weapon inventories. The disclosure took place on Thursday and centered on a system designed to address evolving threats and support the Pentagon’s current focus on rebuilding munitions stockpiles.

The conflict with Iran has reduced missile reserves held by the United States and its partners, driving demand for more affordable, long-range precision-strike capabilities that can be fielded quickly.

AIM-260 JATM: Capabilities and Intended Role

The newly highlighted weapon, the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), has been under development for years within a highly classified program. It is described as the U.S. military’s response to increasingly sophisticated and distant air threats originating from China.

According to Lockheed Martin, the AIM-260 provides extended range and improved performance compared with existing air-to-air missiles. That increased reach is presented as a key operational edge against Chinese fighter aircraft such as the J-20.

The missile is slated for integration on stealth fighter platforms, including the F-22 Raptor and F-35, positioning it as a central element of future air combat capabilities.

Lockheed Martin Highlights Program Significance

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, emphasized both the importance and secrecy of the program, stating: “JATM is one of our nation’s most important air dominance capabilities, but because of the classified nature of the program, it’s also a story we haven’t been able to tell. We’re proud to finally talk about the extraordinary work behind this missile and how we’re working with the U.S. government to rapidly scale production.”

International Interest and Emerging Imagery

The first publicly seen images of the AIM-260 appeared in May. Since then, international interest has materialized, with Australia announcing plans to acquire approximately $521 million in JATM missiles. Details on how many missiles are included in that package and the unit cost have not been provided.

Buyer Program Approximate Contract Value Quantity Disclosed Unit Price Disclosed Australia AIM-260 JATM $521 million (approximately) Not disclosed Not disclosed

Framework Agreement to Expand Production Capacity

A new framework agreement between Lockheed Martin and the Defense Department establishes the basis for a multiyear procurement arrangement focused on reinforcing the industrial base behind the AIM-260 program.

Under this framework, Lockheed Martin stated that it will provide the capital needed to increase manufacturing capacity for the missile, supporting higher output levels to meet U.S. and allied requirements.