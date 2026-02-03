Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Dollar-Yen Rally Pauses as Market Tests Uptrend

Dollar-Yen Rally Pauses as Market Tests Uptrend

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
Key Moments

  • USD/JPY has pulled back sharply from recent highs but continues to maintain its broader medium-term uptrend structure.
  • Price is fluctuating around the 15-day and 20-day moving averages, with the 155.00-155.50 band emerging as a key technical pivot.
  • RSI has bounced from near-oversold territory into the mid-to-high 40s, indicating cooling momentum rather than a decisive downside break.

Trend Dynamics: Uptrend Holds as Market Reassesses

USD/JPY has moved into a critical testing phase after a notable retreat from recent highs interrupted what had been a steady, well-defined advance. The broader price pattern continues to show a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the underlying upward trajectory remains intact from a medium-term standpoint.

The recent downswing marks the most significant corrective move in several months and has disrupted the previously consistent climb. However, current conditions still point more toward a pause in momentum than a full reversal in the larger trend structure.

Market attention is now centered on whether the pair ultimately resumes its prevailing bullish path or shifts into a more extended corrective or consolidative phase.

Moving Averages: Short-Term Support Under Scrutiny

Recent trading has seen USD/JPY oscillate around its 15-day and 20-day moving averages, which had served as a reliable base of dynamic support throughout the earlier rally.

Technical IndicatorCurrent BehaviorImplication
15-day & 20-day moving averagesRemain upward-slopingSignals continued underlying uptrend
Price vs. moving averagesBrief dip below, followed by stabilizationSuggests ongoing test of short-term support

These averages have not turned lower, which indicates that the primary trend backdrop is still constructive. Price briefly fell underneath them before stabilizing, and a sustained move back above both would align with the view that the pullback is corrective rather than a trend break.

If the pair fails to regain and hold above these moving averages, the likelihood of prolonged consolidation or emerging trend fatigue would increase.

Momentum Profile: RSI Points to Cooling, Not Collapse

The 14-day RSI has recovered from near-oversold territory to levels in the mid-to-high 40s, indicating that the intensity of selling pressure has moderated.

This momentum configuration suggests several key points:

  • Earlier bullish positioning has been scaled back.
  • Downside pressure has eased, but strong follow-through buying has not yet reappeared.
  • Conditions are more consistent with range development than with an immediate full-scale reversal.

There is no clear evidence of strong divergence signals at this stage, reinforcing the need for further price action to confirm the next directional move.

Crucial Technical Band: 155.00-155.50

The 155.00-155.50 area has taken on heightened importance as a key reference point for the pair.

ZoneRole
155.00-155.50Critical technical pivot between continuation and deeper correction

This band aligns with recent consolidation and previous breakout levels, making it a focal region for traders:

  • Price holding above 155.00-155.50 would favor preservation of the broader uptrend.
  • A sustained move below this zone would increase the risk of a more extensive retracement toward earlier congestion areas.

In effect, this area now represents the dividing line between a renewed advance and a more prolonged corrective process.

Market Backdrop: Macro Sensitivities Remain Elevated

USD/JPY continues to react strongly to broader macro and market drivers, including:

  • Movements in US Treasury yields
  • Changes in global risk appetite
  • Shifting expectations around policy paths for the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan

The recent pullback may be driven more by positioning adjustments than by a definitive shift in the overarching macro landscape. Nonetheless, the pair remains susceptible to sharp moves if significant external catalysts emerge.

Forward View: Key Levels to Watch

The pair appears to be moving from a phase of accelerating gains into one of evaluation and consolidation. The following levels stand out as critical markers for near-term bias:

Price AreaInterpretation
Above 155.50Favors stabilization and the potential for the broader uptrend to reassert itself
Below 155.00Increases the probability of a wider consolidation phase
Clear break above recent highsNeeded to restore stronger bullish momentum

Until price action decisively resolves around these reference points, trading in USD/JPY is likely to remain reactive, with shorter-term swings dominating over sustained directional moves.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Test for the Dollar-Yen Trend

USD/JPY has shifted into an important validation phase after its sharp retreat from recent highs. While the larger uptrend framework is still in place, the loss of immediate momentum warrants a more cautious stance. The pair is no longer advancing without interruption – it is undergoing a significant test.

How USD/JPY behaves around the 155.00-155.50 band will be central in determining whether this episode evolves into a refreshed leg higher or transitions into a more enduring corrective backdrop. Given the pair’s sensitivity to broader macro drivers, the resolution is likely to carry implications that extend beyond the foreign exchange market alone.

