Dollar-Yen Rally Pauses as Market Tests Uptrend

USD/JPY has pulled back sharply from recent highs but continues to maintain its broader medium-term uptrend structure.

Price is fluctuating around the 15-day and 20-day moving averages, with the 155.00-155.50 band emerging as a key technical pivot.

RSI has bounced from near-oversold territory into the mid-to-high 40s, indicating cooling momentum rather than a decisive downside break.

Trend Dynamics: Uptrend Holds as Market Reassesses

USD/JPY has moved into a critical testing phase after a notable retreat from recent highs interrupted what had been a steady, well-defined advance. The broader price pattern continues to show a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the underlying upward trajectory remains intact from a medium-term standpoint.

The recent downswing marks the most significant corrective move in several months and has disrupted the previously consistent climb. However, current conditions still point more toward a pause in momentum than a full reversal in the larger trend structure.

Market attention is now centered on whether the pair ultimately resumes its prevailing bullish path or shifts into a more extended corrective or consolidative phase.

Moving Averages: Short-Term Support Under Scrutiny

Recent trading has seen USD/JPY oscillate around its 15-day and 20-day moving averages, which had served as a reliable base of dynamic support throughout the earlier rally.

Technical Indicator Current Behavior Implication 15-day & 20-day moving averages Remain upward-sloping Signals continued underlying uptrend Price vs. moving averages Brief dip below, followed by stabilization Suggests ongoing test of short-term support

These averages have not turned lower, which indicates that the primary trend backdrop is still constructive. Price briefly fell underneath them before stabilizing, and a sustained move back above both would align with the view that the pullback is corrective rather than a trend break.

If the pair fails to regain and hold above these moving averages, the likelihood of prolonged consolidation or emerging trend fatigue would increase.

Momentum Profile: RSI Points to Cooling, Not Collapse

The 14-day RSI has recovered from near-oversold territory to levels in the mid-to-high 40s, indicating that the intensity of selling pressure has moderated.

This momentum configuration suggests several key points:

Earlier bullish positioning has been scaled back.

Downside pressure has eased, but strong follow-through buying has not yet reappeared.

Conditions are more consistent with range development than with an immediate full-scale reversal.

There is no clear evidence of strong divergence signals at this stage, reinforcing the need for further price action to confirm the next directional move.

Crucial Technical Band: 155.00-155.50

The 155.00-155.50 area has taken on heightened importance as a key reference point for the pair.

Zone Role 155.00-155.50 Critical technical pivot between continuation and deeper correction

This band aligns with recent consolidation and previous breakout levels, making it a focal region for traders:

Price holding above 155.00-155.50 would favor preservation of the broader uptrend.

A sustained move below this zone would increase the risk of a more extensive retracement toward earlier congestion areas.

In effect, this area now represents the dividing line between a renewed advance and a more prolonged corrective process.

Market Backdrop: Macro Sensitivities Remain Elevated

USD/JPY continues to react strongly to broader macro and market drivers, including:

Movements in US Treasury yields

Changes in global risk appetite

Shifting expectations around policy paths for the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan

The recent pullback may be driven more by positioning adjustments than by a definitive shift in the overarching macro landscape. Nonetheless, the pair remains susceptible to sharp moves if significant external catalysts emerge.

Forward View: Key Levels to Watch

The pair appears to be moving from a phase of accelerating gains into one of evaluation and consolidation. The following levels stand out as critical markers for near-term bias:

Price Area Interpretation Above 155.50 Favors stabilization and the potential for the broader uptrend to reassert itself Below 155.00 Increases the probability of a wider consolidation phase Clear break above recent highs Needed to restore stronger bullish momentum

Until price action decisively resolves around these reference points, trading in USD/JPY is likely to remain reactive, with shorter-term swings dominating over sustained directional moves.

Conclusion: A Pivotal Test for the Dollar-Yen Trend

USD/JPY has shifted into an important validation phase after its sharp retreat from recent highs. While the larger uptrend framework is still in place, the loss of immediate momentum warrants a more cautious stance. The pair is no longer advancing without interruption – it is undergoing a significant test.

How USD/JPY behaves around the 155.00-155.50 band will be central in determining whether this episode evolves into a refreshed leg higher or transitions into a more enduring corrective backdrop. Given the pair’s sensitivity to broader macro drivers, the resolution is likely to carry implications that extend beyond the foreign exchange market alone.