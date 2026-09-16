Morgan Stanley Downgrades EXPE to Underweight at $235

Key Moments

Expedia stock fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $235 price target

Morgan Stanley highlighted flat monthly active user growth for Expedia in Q2 2026 versus 6% at Booking.com and 10% at Airbnb

The broader U.S. equity indices traded modestly higher, leaving Expedia’s weakness driven by company-specific factors

Wall Street Call Triggers Immediate Reaction

Expedia stock slipped 2.7% in pre-open trading after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with a bearish Underweight rating and a $235 price target, a level roughly 20% below the stock’s previous close, sending an immediate negative signal to investors who had grown accustomed to a string of bullish analyst actions in recent months.

User Growth and Competitive Positioning Under Scrutiny

The primary issue flagged by Morgan Stanley centers on user engagement trends. The bank pointed out that Expedia’s monthly active user growth slowed to 0% in the second quarter of 2026. That performance contrasted with 6% growth at Booking.com and 10% at Airbnb over the same period.

Morgan Stanley also underscored concerns about the composition of Expedia’s supply. According to the firm, the company’s inventory is concentrated in chain hotels and air travel, categories viewed as more commoditized and increasingly vulnerable to disruption from AI-powered travel tools. Within the bank’s framework for consumer supply differentiation, this mix placed Expedia at the weakest end of the competitive spectrum.

Company Q2 2026 Monthly Active User Growth Expedia 0% Booking.com 6% Airbnb 10%

Stock Moves Diverge From Broader Market

The negative reaction in Expedia shares came against a generally positive market backdrop. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq are all trading modestly in the green today, indicating that the weakness in Expedia is being driven by stock-specific developments rather than broader macro pressures.

Contrast With Recent Bullish Analyst Sentiment

Morgan Stanley’s cautious stance marks a sharp contrast with the tone from other Wall Street institutions in recent months. Several firms, including Evercore ISI, BTIG, and Oppenheimer, had previously issued bullish price targets well above current levels after Expedia delivered a strong Q2 2026 earnings report.

The company had built what many viewed as a constructive fundamental backdrop, supported by its recent earnings outperformance and an increase in full-year guidance. Against that context, the Underweight initiation – paired with a target price signaling notable downside and specific worries about Expedia’s positioning relative to Booking.com and Airbnb – has emerged as a clear catalyst for today’s pre-market decline.