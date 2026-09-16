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Home » Forex and Currency News » BTC Slides as Senate Rejects Clarity Act Ahead of Fed

BTC Slides as Senate Rejects Clarity Act Ahead of Fed

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Bitcoin declined 1.3% to $76,063.1 by 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT) as selling pressure persisted following the U.S. Senate vote.
  • The Senate narrowly rejected advancing the Clarity Act in a 49-50 vote, undermining expectations for a clearer U.S. regulatory framework for crypto.
  • Altcoins and memecoins also traded lower as investors positioned for a widely expected 25 basis point Federal Reserve rate hike.

Regulatory Setback Pressures Bitcoin

Bitcoin extended its losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate rejected a key piece of cryptocurrency legislation, while broader risk sentiment was dampened by caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision.

The leading cryptocurrency remained under pressure following the Senate’s decision on Tuesday evening, with market participants also citing concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising U.S. Treasury yields. By 06:14 ET (10:14 GMT), Bitcoin was down 1.3% at $76,063.1.

Senate Blocks Progress on Clarity Act

Bitcoin weakened overnight after the Senate voted 49-50 against moving the Clarity Act forward in the legislative process.

Most Republicans supported the measure, which has been heavily promoted by the Donald Trump administration as a way to build out a more comprehensive regulatory structure for digital assets in the United States.

The bill has faced repeated delays, driven in part by ongoing disputes over how it addresses the prevention of insider trading by federal officials. Further disagreement around the treatment of stablecoin yield payments has also contributed to the legislative gridlock.

While the Senate’s refusal to advance the act does not fully close the door on future approval, the likelihood of near-term progress appears limited based on the current outcome.

Crypto markets dropped sharply after the vote, reflecting expectations that the act would have bolstered the industry’s regulatory legitimacy.

Regulation May Shift to Agencies

Despite the defeat in the Senate, some prominent industry voices highlighted the potential for regulatory agencies to act independently. Several crypto advocates, including Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, argued that U.S. market regulators – primarily the SEC and the CFTC – could still develop comparable rules for the sector without returning to Congress.

However, any framework built solely on regulatory action rather than legislation would be more exposed to shifts in political priorities and changes in administration.

Crypto Market Moves Ahead of Fed Decision

Beyond Bitcoin, the broader digital asset market traded lower on Wednesday as investors grew more cautious before a major Federal Reserve interest rate announcement later in the day.

The central bank is widely anticipated to raise rates by 25 basis points, with attention fixed on Chair Kevin Warsh’s outlook for the months ahead. Warsh has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to the Fed’s 2% annual inflation objective, a stance that could translate into a more hawkish policy path given that U.S. inflation remains well above that target.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on cryptocurrencies by reducing the appeal of highly speculative, high-risk assets.

Altcoins and Memecoins Extend Losses

Major altcoins and memecoins followed Bitcoin lower, with declines accelerating after the Clarity Act setback.

AssetMoveNotes
Bitcoin-1.3% to $76,063.1Pressured after Senate vote and ahead of Fed decision
Ether-3.3% to $2,401.47World no.2 cryptocurrency by market reference in article
XRPSlumped over 8%Extended steep declines following Clarity vote failure
Solana-3.8%Moved lower with broader altcoin complex
Cardano-5.6%Underperformed among major altcoins
BNB-1.2%Recorded a more moderate decline
Dogecoin-3.7%Memecoin weakness mirrored broader risk-off tone
$TRUMPTumbled over 5%Registered sharper losses among memecoins

Among the largest tokens, Ether fell 3.3% to $2,401.47. XRP dropped more than 8%, deepening its slide after the failure of the Clarity Act to advance. Solana and Cardano declined 3.8% and 5.6%, respectively, while BNB slipped 1.2%.

In the memecoin segment, Dogecoin retreated 3.7%, and $TRUMP fell by more than 5%, underscoring the broader risk-off sentiment across the digital asset space.

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