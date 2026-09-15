DRC Forms Task Force to Speed US Strategic Minerals Deal

Key Moments

The Democratic Republic of Congo has created a “DRC-USA Task Force” to accelerate implementation of its strategic minerals partnership with the United States.

The U.S.-Congo minerals deal has already led to a U.S.-backed investment via Virtus Minerals and expanded copper offtake agreements for Gecamines with Mercuria and Glencore.

Congo’s cabinet has approved a record $24.8 billion budget for 2027, representing a 12% increase from the country’s revised current-year spending plan.

Government Moves to Deepen U.S. Minerals Ties

KINSHASA, Sept 15 – The Democratic Republic of Congo has authorized the formation of a dedicated task force to accelerate the rollout of its strategic minerals partnership with the United States, according to cabinet minutes reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The move comes as Kinshasa seeks to draw increased Western capital into its copper and cobalt industries.

This new step forms part of Congo’s broader strategy to diversify its financing sources away from heavy reliance on China and to reinforce relations with Washington, which is working to reduce China’s influence over critical minerals supply chains.

Congo, identified in the minutes as the world’s largest cobalt producer and the second-largest exporter of copper, signed the minerals partnership agreement with the United States in December.

Early Outcomes From the Minerals Partnership

The partnership has already produced a U.S.-supported mining investment through Virtus Minerals, the minutes show. It has also led to expanded copper offtake arrangements between state-owned miner Gecamines and trading firms Mercuria and Glencore, increasing Congo’s copper sales into Western markets.

On September 11, the cabinet formally approved the establishment of the “DRC-USA Task Force,” mandated to speed up the execution of the bilateral minerals agreement, according to the official summary of the meeting.

Mandate and Implementation of the Task Force

Economy Minister Daniel Mukoko Samba informed cabinet members that the task force is intended to help convert the commitments under the U.S. partnership into “concrete economic and security results” for the Congolese population, the government statement said. The minutes did not disclose the task force’s membership or the specific priority projects it will supervise.

A government official stated that the task force had originally been scheduled to begin operating in February but encountered administrative delays. The official, who requested anonymity, added that work on implementing the partnership has continued despite the postponement.

Record 2027 Budget Underscores Policy Priorities

During the same cabinet session, ministers approved a record budget of $24.8 billion for 2027, the minutes showed. This total represents a 12% increase compared with the country’s revised spending plan for the current year.

The government document indicated that infrastructure development, security, and economic diversification are among the central policy priorities reflected in the 2027 budget.

Key Figures and Decisions