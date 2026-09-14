Sterling-Yen Holds Above 208 Ahead of BoE, BoJ Signals

Key Moments

GBP/JPY trades with a mild bid near 208.25-208.30 but stays close to last Tuesday’s year-to-date low.

Markets look for guidance from this week’s Bank of England and Bank of Japan decisions, with a 25 bps BoJ hike already seen as fully priced in.

Technical indicators, including price action below the 200-day SMA and weak momentum, continue to favor a downside scenario.

Range-Bound Trade Ahead of Central Bank Decisions

GBP/JPY began the new week with a modest upward bias, drawing buyers in the early part of the European session and holding around the 208.25-208.30 area. Despite this firmer tone, the cross remains not far from the year-to-date low reached last Tuesday, as market participants refrain from initiating major positions ahead of key central bank meetings in the coming days.

The Bank of England is due to announce its latest policy decision on Wednesday, followed by the conclusion of the Bank of Japan’s two-day meeting on Friday. Consensus expectations point to the BoE keeping interest rates unchanged, while traders appear to have fully discounted a 25 basis points increase in Japanese rates. As a result, attention is firmly on the policy outlook from both institutions, which is expected to be a major driver for GBP/JPY once the announcements are out.

Technical Picture: Bearish Structure Still Dominant

From a technical standpoint, GBP/JPY continues to trade with a negative bias, staying below the 200-day Simple Moving Average and under the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April 2025-July 2026 upswing. The recent sideways movement over roughly the past week is still consistent with a consolidation phase within an established downtrend that has been in place since the start of this month.

Momentum indicators reinforce this cautious view. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near the 30 mark, highlighting persistent downside pressure even as conditions show signs of becoming oversold.

Key Levels to Watch

Any additional recovery in GBP/JPY is expected to encounter selling interest near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 211.38. A clear break above this barrier would be an initial indication that bearish momentum is beginning to fade. A more meaningful shift in sentiment, however, would likely require a sustained move above the 200-day Simple Moving Average, currently at 213.11. If that level is overcome, further resistance is projected toward the cycle high area at 219.69.

On the downside, initial support is seen around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 206.24, preceding the 50% retracement at 202.08, where selling pressure could temporarily ease. A deeper decline would put the spotlight on the 61.8% retracement at 197.93 and the 78.6% retracement at 192.01, ahead of the broader swing low reference point around 184.47.