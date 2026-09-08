Sterling Rebounds vs Yen, But Downtrend Still Dominates

Key Moments

GBP/JPY touched the 207.00 area earlier on Tuesday, setting a new year-to-date low before rebounding to the mid-208.00s.

Japan’s real wages and economic growth data reinforced expectations for a Bank of Japan rate hike on September 17-18, supporting further Yen strength.

Market pricing reflects potential additional BoJ tightening in December, keeping the broader bias for GBP/JPY skewed to the downside.

GBP/JPY Attempts Stabilization After Hitting Fresh YTD Low

The GBP/JPY cross remained under pressure for a second consecutive session, extending a broader decline that has now seen losses in four of the past five trading days. The pair slid to the 207.00 region earlier on Tuesday, marking a fresh year-to-date low, before trimming part of its intraday drop. During the first half of the European session, GBP/JPY recovered to trade in the mid-208.00s, though it stayed lower by 0.25% on the day.

BoJ Rate Hike Expectations Underpin Yen Strength

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continued to outperform as market participants further reduced short positions, driven by rising expectations of a Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate increase. Those expectations were reinforced by data released earlier in the day showing that Japan’s real wages rose for the seventh straight month and that the economy expanded faster than previously estimated. This backdrop supports the case for a BoJ rate hike at the policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18.

In addition, some analysts highlight the possibility of a larger-than-usual hike aimed at anchoring inflation expectations, containing long-dated yields, and lending more support to the JPY. Market pricing also reflects a perceived risk of a follow-up move in December. This policy outlook continues to underpin demand for the Yen.

GBP Under Pressure Despite Domestic Supportive Factors

On the UK side, a modest recovery in the US Dollar (USD) weighed on the British Pound (GBP), adding to the downward momentum in GBP/JPY. The recent slide has been amplified by the stronger JPY backdrop.

However, the Pound’s decline appears somewhat cushioned by UK finance minister John Healey’s positive growth agenda and his emphasis on maintaining fiscal discipline. At the same time, after the sharp JPY rally over the past week or so, Yen bulls paused to consolidate, allowing for a modest intraday rebound in GBP/JPY. Despite this short-term recovery, the underlying setup continues to favor sellers, suggesting that further upside attempts in the cross are likely to encounter renewed selling interest.

JPY Performance Against Major Currencies Over the Past Week

The following table summarizes percentage changes in the Japanese Yen against major currencies over the last seven days. According to this snapshot, the Yen showed its strongest relative performance against the New Zealand Dollar.