Indian LPG Shipments Resume Through Carefully Managed Hormuz

Key Moments

Two Indian LPG carriers have exited the Gulf; a third is en route to India.

A new dual-corridor transit system in the Strait of Hormuz combines Iranian navy oversight with a southern route along Oman.

Iran introduced exemptions for Iraqi-linked vessels, affecting tanker traffic patterns.

Indian LPG Carriers Progress Safely Out of the Gulf

Two Indian LPG carriers cleared the Middle East Gulf. Meanwhile, a third vessel heads toward India, keeping key gas supplies flowing under selective transit permissions.

Ship tracking data shows exports of LPG continue to Indian markets as Iran permits controlled eastbound movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

The 82,000-cbm Green Sanvi (built 2009) has left the region and anchored off India’s west coast on Tuesday. The 35,000-cbm sister ship Green Asha (built 2007) also passed through the Strait and sailed east in the Gulf of Oman.

Both vessels belong to Sakura Energy Transport, the Indian arm of Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines.

At the same time, the 35,000-cbm Jag Vikram (built 2006), owned by Mumbai-listed Great Eastern Shipping, was tracked heading toward the Strait of Hormuz.

All three ships broadcast “Indian ship/Indian crew” signals. In total, eight Indian-controlled LPG carriers have exited the region since the conflict began, showing India’s continued access to supplies. India is the world’s second-largest LPG importer.

Indian firms also resumed loading LPG onto previously stranded vessels west of the strait, signaling broader efforts to normalize logistics.

Dual-Corridor Transit Structure Emerges in Hormuz

Maritime intelligence firm Windward reported that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz now follows a two-lane system. The northern route is supervised by the Iranian navy, while the southern route runs along Oman’s coastline.

The southern corridor became operational on 2 April and expanded rapidly to accommodate coordinated transits for multiple vessels.

Date Total Strait Crossings Inbound Outbound Inbound Vessel Types Outbound Vessel Types 5 April 11 3 8 All tankers Tankers and cargo vessels

On 5 April, Windward recorded 11 vessel movements: three inbound and eight outbound. All inbound ships were tankers, while outbound included both tankers and cargo vessels.

Windward noted that the new structure reflects ongoing Iran-Oman talks on navigation rules and the introduction of a second operational pathway. The operating environment now features parallel routing, selective access, diplomatic coordination, and elevated risk.

Permissions-Based Transit and Iraqi Exemptions

Passage through Hormuz remains subject to permissions. Newly introduced exemptions are influencing vessel routing and traffic patterns.

From 4 April, Iran granted exemptions for vessels linked to Iraqi interests. These ships now pass through the strait without restriction. Windward identified 21 Iraqi-linked tankers in the area, including seven high-risk vessels transmitting “Iraqi owners” via AIS.

These exemptions and evolving routing options create a complex operating landscape for regional tanker and LPG traffic, including Indian-controlled vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz.