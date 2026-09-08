Mexican Peso Finds Support in Growth, Real Yields

Key Moments

USD/MXN moved back below 17 as the Mexican Peso strengthened alongside a weaker US Dollar.

Improved Mexican growth data, easing core inflation, and a pause in Banxico’s rate cuts have supported real interest rates.

USMCA discussions with the US have been proceeding without major problems, in contrast to the US’s talks with Canada.

Supportive Macro Backdrop for MXN

Michael Pfister at Commerzbank notes that the Mexican Peso has gained ground, with USD/MXN trading again below the 17 level. The move has been aided by a softer US Dollar and Mexico’s comparatively strong showing among major currencies.

According to Pfister, a combination of better-than-expected economic growth, constructive developments in trade talks with the US, moderating core inflation, and the Mexican central bank’s decision to pause its easing cycle has created a supportive environment for the currency.

Growth, Inflation, and Trade Talks as Key Drivers

Pfister underscores that the real economy in Mexico has been performing more robustly, even as geopolitical tensions such as the conflict in Iran remain in the background. At the same time, the ongoing negotiations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) between Mexico and the US are described as running smoothly and without major obstacles, particularly when compared with the US’s negotiations with Canada.

On the inflation front, core price dynamics have been gradually aligning with policymakers’ objectives. Month-on-month core inflation has been moving closer to the midpoint of the target range, which Pfister identifies as an important factor for the currency’s outlook.

Key Factor Current Situation Impact on MXN USD/MXN level Trading below 17 Signals a stronger Mexican Peso Economic growth Better-than-expected performance Supports investor confidence in MXN USMCA negotiations Proceeding without major issues with the US Reduces trade-related risk premium Core inflation Moving toward middle of target band Supports monetary policy credibility Banxico policy Rate cuts halted Keeps real rates supportive for MXN

Real Rates as a Tailwind for the Peso

A critical element in Commerzbank’s assessment is the stance of Banco de México (Banxico). With the central bank having called a halt to its series of rate cuts, nominal yields have remained at levels that, when adjusted for inflation, translate into attractive real interest rates. Pfister highlights that these positive real rates are exerting a favorable influence on the Peso.

Analyst Commentary

Pfister summarizes the recent dynamics in the following observations:

“Since the end of July, the Mexican peso has strengthened significantly against the US dollar, with USD/MXN now trading below 17 once again.”

“Two factors have helped: the Mexican real economy appears to be performing significantly better again despite the conflict in Iran.”

“Meanwhile, the USMCA negotiations are underway and have so far proceeded without any major issues, unlike the US’s negotiations with Canada.”

“In fact, month-on-month core inflation has been gradually moving towards the middle of the target band.”

“As Banxico has now halted its rate cuts, real interest rates in Mexico are having a positive effect on the peso.”