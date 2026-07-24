Salesforce Shares Advance on Major VA AI Modernization Deal

Key Moments

Salesforce stock rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after announcing a $1.6 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA award adds to earlier Missionforce wins, including a $5.6 billion Army contract and a $72 million Air Force enterprise license agreement.

Shares traded as high as $165.05 in pre-market action before easing toward $159.20, still above the prior close of $156.93.

VA Contract Sparks Pre-Market Rally

Salesforce stock gained 1.5% in pre-open trading after the company revealed a $1.6 billion agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The deal was awarded through Salesforce’s Missionforce government business unit and is focused on modernizing the VA’s care and service delivery systems.

Under the contract, Salesforce will deploy AI agents, integrated data platforms, and collaboration tools to support the VA. The arrangement is structured as a one-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement, with options for two additional one-year renewals. This setup gives Salesforce a potential multi-year revenue stream tied to one of the federal government’s largest healthcare and benefits organizations.

Missionforce Strengthens Position in Federal Sector

The VA contract builds on a sequence of notable government awards that have increasingly made Missionforce a central growth driver within Salesforce. The unit had already secured a $5.6 billion Army contract and a $72 million Air Force enterprise license agreement. The latest VA win further reinforces Salesforce’s standing as a key AI and cloud modernization partner across major federal agencies.

These developments arrive against the backdrop of a recent Morgan Stanley downgrade. The firm reduced its rating on Salesforce to Equal Weight and cut its price target, pointing to slower-than-expected monetization of Agentforce. That call had pressured sentiment, and the new VA agreement is serving as a significant counterbalance for investors focused on the company’s AI trajectory.

Market Context and Trading Levels

The broader U.S. equity environment has been modestly supportive. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, the Dow Jones added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq edged 0.1% higher, providing a constructive backdrop for Salesforce’s move.

Index / Price Level Move / Value S&P 500 +0.2% Dow Jones +0.4% Nasdaq +0.1% Salesforce pre-market high $165.05 Salesforce pre-market pullback level $159.20 Previous session close $156.93 52-week low recently tested $146.32

In early pre-market action, Salesforce shares opened at $165.05, indicating strong initial enthusiasm for the VA announcement. Some profit-taking then emerged, pulling the stock back toward $159.20. Even at that level, the shares remained above the prior session’s close of $156.93 and not far from the 52-week low of $146.32 that the stock had been testing in recent weeks.

Investor Focus on Government AI Revenue

For investors, the VA contract is functioning as tangible evidence that Salesforce’s AI-focused government strategy is converting into large, recurring revenue commitments. This has been a key area of interest amid persistent concerns about how AI could disrupt Salesforce’s core CRM business.

The combination of a sizable new federal contract, a generally supportive equity market backdrop, and a stock price that has been trading near multi-year lows has prompted buyers to step in. Those factors have helped lift Salesforce shares in the current pre-market session.