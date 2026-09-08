Amazon Plans First Sterling Bond Offering Across Maturities

Key Moments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hired a group of banks to arrange its first bond issuance denominated in sterling, according to a bank memo.
- The planned deal includes four tranches with maturities of 3 years, 6 years, 12 years, and 19 years.
- The bond sale may launch as early as Wednesday, subject to prevailing market conditions.
Amazon Prepares First Sterling-Denominated Bond Deal
Investing.com — Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has mandated a syndicate of banks to organize its inaugural bond sale in the sterling market, according to a memo circulated by one of the arranging institutions.
The move marks the company’s first foray into issuing debt in pounds, as it looks to tap investors through a multi-maturity structure.
Planned Maturity Structure and Timing
Amazon’s proposed offering is structured across four different maturities. The company intends to issue bonds with terms of 3 years, 6 years, 12 years, and 19 years, giving investors a range of duration choices.
The transaction could be launched as soon as Wednesday, although the timing remains contingent on market conditions at the time of execution.
Proposed Bond Tranches
|Planned Maturity
|Details
|3 years
|Short-term tranche of the planned sterling bond sale
|6 years
|Intermediate-term tranche in the structure
|12 years
|Longer-dated tranche aimed at investors seeking extended duration
|19 years
|Longest planned maturity in the proposed issuance