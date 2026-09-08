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Home » Stock Market News » Amazon Plans First Sterling Bond Offering Across Maturities

Amazon Plans First Sterling Bond Offering Across Maturities

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hired a group of banks to arrange its first bond issuance denominated in sterling, according to a bank memo.
  • The planned deal includes four tranches with maturities of 3 years, 6 years, 12 years, and 19 years.
  • The bond sale may launch as early as Wednesday, subject to prevailing market conditions.

Amazon Prepares First Sterling-Denominated Bond Deal

Investing.com — Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has mandated a syndicate of banks to organize its inaugural bond sale in the sterling market, according to a memo circulated by one of the arranging institutions.

The move marks the company’s first foray into issuing debt in pounds, as it looks to tap investors through a multi-maturity structure.

Planned Maturity Structure and Timing

Amazon’s proposed offering is structured across four different maturities. The company intends to issue bonds with terms of 3 years, 6 years, 12 years, and 19 years, giving investors a range of duration choices.

The transaction could be launched as soon as Wednesday, although the timing remains contingent on market conditions at the time of execution.

Proposed Bond Tranches

Planned MaturityDetails
3 yearsShort-term tranche of the planned sterling bond sale
6 yearsIntermediate-term tranche in the structure
12 yearsLonger-dated tranche aimed at investors seeking extended duration
19 yearsLongest planned maturity in the proposed issuance
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