NVIDIA Tokenized Equity Nears $230 as Momentum Cools Now

Key Moments

NVDA’s tokenized price climbed 3.82% to $225.22, trading within a $216.37–$227.95 intraday range and remaining above its 7-, 20-, and 50-day SMAs.

Key resistance sits between $228.72 and $229.99, with a major upside target at $234.76, while a close below $211.60 would turn the near-term outlook bearish.

Despite the price rally, 24-hour open interest fell by -43.22%, signaling weak derivatives conviction even as spot buyers pushed the market higher.

Technical Picture: Strong Price, Tired Momentum

NVDA recently registered a sharp single-session gain of 3.82%, ending at $225.22 after moving between $216.37 and $227.95. Technically, the setup appears constructive at first glance: the tokenized NVIDIA equity is trading above its 7-, 20-, and 50-day simple moving averages, and more than $311 million in Binance spot volume highlights robust liquidity for this tokenized real-world asset.

Underneath that strength, however, the momentum profile is showing fatigue. The MACD has flattened, with the histogram at zero, indicating that the buying impulse driving the latest leg higher has largely run its course. At the same time, the Bollinger %B reading of 0.81 places NVDA close to the top of its volatility band just as momentum fades, suggesting a caution zone rather than a clean breakout environment.

The broader AI and GPU cycle underpinning NVIDIA’s business trajectory is described as intact, supported by data center demand, sovereign AI buildouts, and the company’s strong position across training and inference workloads. Readers monitoring the convergence of AI-related equities and tokenized RWA activity are directed to Blockchain.news for continued coverage. Still, that constructive backdrop does not shield the tokenized price from short-term technical tension, which is now accumulating around the $230 area.

Key Price Levels: Compressed Resistance and Layered Support

The current resistance structure is clearly defined. Immediate resistance at $229.99 aligns closely with the upper Bollinger Band at $228.72, forming a narrow band of overhead supply between $228.72 and $229.99 that any sustained advance will need to overcome decisively. Above that, strong resistance at $234.76 is characterized as the key upside objective where near-term bullish positioning from traditional Wall Street participants would be validated.

On the downside, the pivot at $223.18 is the first critical reference point. A close below that level would increase the probability of a move toward immediate support at $218.41. The short-term moving averages cluster in the $213–$220 region, with the 7-day SMA at $220.42 and the 20-day SMA at $219.68, creating a dynamic support band. A rebound from that band on a pullback would be viewed as constructive, while a close below the strong support at $211.60 would mark a shift to a bearish near-term structure.

An Average True Range (ATR) of $6.96 indicates that daily moves are substantial, with roughly 3% swings in either direction remaining a realistic expectation during active sessions.

Metric / Level Value Last price move +3.82% to $225.22 Intraday range $216.37–$227.95 Immediate resistance $229.99 Upper Bollinger Band $228.72 Major resistance target $234.76 Pivot level $223.18 Immediate support $218.41 SMA 7 $220.42 SMA 20 $219.68 Strong support $211.60 ATR $6.96

Derivatives Positioning: Spot Buyers In, Futures Traders Out

Positioning data reveals a notable divergence between spot and derivatives markets. The long/short ratio stands at 1.13, with 53.1% of positions on the long side, pointing to a mildly bullish skew. Top traders hold a 51% long bias. Combined with a funding rate of 0.00%, this configuration would typically be consistent with a constructive backdrop, as longs are not paying a premium and there is no obvious overcrowding that would force liquidations on a downturn.

The 24-hour open interest data tells a different story. Open interest has dropped by -43.22%, indicating an aggressive scaling back of derivatives risk. Whether this reflects forced liquidations on the way up or deliberate risk reduction near resistance, the conclusion is that futures traders are not enthusiastically supporting the latest upside move. The taker buy/sell ratio at 0.959 adds to this picture, showing that aggressive sellers are slightly outpacing aggressive buyers even as price holds elevated levels.

The contrast is clear: spot participants drove a 3.82% price increase, while derivatives traders removed 43% of open interest. Blockchain.news continues to follow the evolution of tokenized equity trading within on-chain RWA infrastructure, and this type of open interest response is highlighted as an example of how 24/7 tokenized markets can generate patterns that may be less visible to traditional equity desks.

Trading Playbook: Bullish Tilt, But Entry Precision Is Critical

The outlined trading framework distinguishes between bullish and bearish paths over the next several sessions, assigning probabilities and defining explicit levels.

Bullish Scenario – 60% Probability (Next 3–5 Sessions)

Under the bullish case, NVDA is expected to remain above $223.18 during intraday pullbacks and to absorb residual supply between $224 and $226. If that zone is cleared, the route toward $229.99 opens. A confirmed daily close above $230, with volume confirming the move, sets up $234.76 as the next upside target, representing a 4.2% advance from current levels.

For long positioning, the preferred entry area is a pullback to the support cluster at $220–$221, where the 7-day and 20-day SMAs converge. The articulated parameters are:

Entry: $220–$221

Stop loss: $218.00 (below immediate support)

Target 1: $229.99

Target 2: $234.76

Bearish Scenario – 40% Probability

On the bearish side, the combination of a flat MACD signal, price pressing against the upper Bollinger Band, and the sharp drop in open interest is seen as a setup for a corrective phase. A breakdown below $223.18 on retest would open a move toward $218.41. A further loss of $218 would expose $211.60 on the downside.

This path is framed as more likely if the broader Nasdaq weakens intraday or if NVIDIA’s equity narrative experiences near-term pressure from earnings-related revisions. For traders looking to fade strength, the strategy centers on the tight resistance pocket near $229–$230, with:

Entry: short near $229–$230

Stop loss: $231.50

Target: $218.41

This is characterized as offering a risk/reward profile greater than 1:2.