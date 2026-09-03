Blackstone Credit Fund Limits Redemptions Amid Withdrawals

Key Moments

Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED) received redemption requests for about 10% of its shares in the third quarter but will repurchase only 5%, in line with its standard cap.

BCRED reported a backlog of unfulfilled repurchase requests, with a significant portion of prior-quarter tenders resubmitted in the latest offer.

The fund highlighted solid capitalization and portfolio performance, noting a 9% annualized total return for Class I shares since inception.

Redemption Pressure Keeps 5% Repurchase Cap in Place

Blackstone is maintaining withdrawal limits at its flagship private credit fund as investors continue to seek sizeable redemptions, according to a regulatory filing dated Thursday.

In the third quarter, investors requested redemptions equivalent to about 10% of outstanding shares in the $77.2 billion Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED). That level was broadly in line with the prior quarter. In response, BCRED will repurchase 5% of its shares, consistent with the fund’s customary cap on quarterly redemptions.

“We believe this provides shareholder liquidity while preserving capital to deploy into new investments,” BCRED said in an investor update.

The ongoing volume of requests underscores that wealthy individual investors are still trying to reduce their exposure to vehicles that invest in less frequently traded assets, after years of allocating capital to such strategies.

Private Credit Sector Under Scrutiny

The recent stretch has been one of the most closely observed periods for the private credit market, influenced by a series of negative headlines relating to AI disruption, software sector exposure, and lending standards.

Some Wall Street analysts anticipate that redemption activity could remain elevated through the rest of 2026 and into early 2027.

Blackstone shares rose about 2% in early trading. The stock has declined 11.2% through the most recent close.

Fund Flows, Performance, and Capital Position

BCRED, described as the world’s largest private credit fund, recorded net outflows of about 3% in the third quarter. New capital commitments slowed, with the vehicle attracting nearly $750 million of inflows over the period.

By contrast, Blackstone noted that its other private wealth products experienced stronger fundraising momentum compared with the second quarter, according to the investor update.

BCRED stated that it remains well capitalized, with loan repayments and new inflows continuing to exceed share repurchases. The fund said underlying fundamentals are solid, with the vast majority of portfolio companies performing in line with or better than expectations.

The fund reported that its Class I shares have delivered a 9% annualized total return since inception, which it said represents approximately a 290 basis points premium to leveraged loans.

Backlog of Unmet Redemption Requests

BCRED continues to manage a significant backlog of repurchase requests. Of the $4.3 billion in redemption demands received in the third quarter, a notable portion came from investors who had also tendered shares in the prior quarter, mirroring patterns seen at other major funds.

In the second quarter, BCRED fulfilled about half of the $4.5 billion in repurchase requests, leaving $2.3 billion in unfulfilled tenders. A substantial share of those previously unmet requests was resubmitted in the latest tender offer.

Metric Second Quarter Third Quarter Total repurchase requests $4.5 billion $4.3 billion Portion fulfilled Approximately half Subject to 5% quarterly cap Backlog of unfulfilled requests $2.3 billion Significant portion resubmitted

Industry Redemption Windows Narrow

Redemption periods for major U.S. non-traded private credit funds for the third quarter began closing earlier this week. Tender offer windows for other vehicles are scheduled to expire throughout September.