Euro Stalls Against Pound as Triangle Resistance Holds Firm

Key Moments

EUR/GBP pulled back after failing again to break through the 0.8580-0.8585 resistance band, the top of an ascending triangle formation.

Comments from ECB’s Nagel pointing to “over 95% chances of a September rate hike” did not translate into sustained Euro strength.

Technical signals remain mixed, with EUR/GBP trading near 0.8573 and momentum indicators lacking a clear directional bias.

Euro Retreats From Key Resistance Zone

The Euro (EUR) eased lower against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday after a two-day rebound once again stalled at a critical resistance region between 0.8580 and 0.8585. That band marks the upper boundary of an ascending triangle pattern, currently acting as a ceiling for further gains.

With macroeconomic releases limited in both the United Kingdom and the Eurozone on Wednesday, trading conditions were influenced by broader moves in global markets. Both the Euro and the Pound weakened against a stronger US Dollar, as higher global yields and renewed tensions in Iran weighed on risk sentiment.

ECB Signals Fail to Lift Euro

In the Eurozone, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel stated earlier in the day that markets see “over 95% chances of a September rate hike”, but this indication did not generate meaningful follow-through buying interest in the Euro. EUR/GBP appears to require a fresh catalyst to convincingly clear the key resistance band around 0.8580-0.8585.

Technical Picture: Bullish Bias Capped by Triangle Top

EUR/GBP is quoted around 0.8573, trading in a neutral but moderately constrained configuration, with buyers repeatedly capped below the top of the ascending triangle in the 0.8580-0.8585 area.

Momentum gauges reflect the absence of a strong directional trend. On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (14) oscillates around the pivotal 50 line, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is essentially flat near the zero level.

From a pattern perspective, triangles are often viewed as continuation structures, and in this case a bullish resolution is favored. A decisive break above 0.8585, which aligns with the July 30 high, would open the way toward the late June lows marginally above 0.8600. The implied objective from the triangle’s measured move points to the June 26 high, around the 0.8630 region.

On the downside, selling pressure has so far been contained near 0.8560, where the lower boundary of the triangle coincides with Tuesday’s low. A move below that level would expose the August 25 low at 0.8546 as the next notable support area.