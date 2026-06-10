Yen Stays Under Pressure Despite Japan Inflation Jump

Key Moments

USD/JPY trades around 160.40 during Asian hours on Wednesday, with the Yen showing little reaction to stronger inflation data.

Japan’s Producer Price Index rises 6.3% year-over-year in May, exceeding both April’s revised 5.3% and the 5.5% market consensus.

Heightened Middle East tensions and robust US labor data underpin expectations for a firmer US Dollar and a more hawkish Fed outlook.

Yen Struggles Despite Strong PPI Surprise

USD/JPY is trading broadly unchanged near 160.40 in Asian dealings on Wednesday after an earlier bout of volatility. The pair’s resilience underscores persistent weakness in the Japanese Yen (JPY), which has failed to draw sustained support even after wholesale inflation accelerated sharply.

Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 6.3% year-over-year in May, driven in part by higher energy costs linked to ongoing Middle East tensions. The latest reading comfortably exceeded April’s upwardly revised 5.3% and topped market expectations of 5.5%, marking the fastest pace of wholesale price gains in three years.

Market Positions for a Hawkish Bank of Japan

The steep rise in factory-gate prices has reinforced market conviction that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is moving closer to a more hawkish policy stance. With policymakers confronting both a sharply weaker JPY and rising import costs, investors widely anticipate an interest rate increase at the BoJ’s policy meeting next week.

Market participants are paying close attention to comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, amid growing speculation that the central bank could follow up with additional rate hikes in September and December to curb persistent inflation pressures.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Demand for the Dollar

USD/JPY may find further support as safe-haven flows potentially favor the US Dollar (USD) in response to renewed instability in the Middle East. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain with drones in response to US strikes on areas in southern Iran. The IRGC warned of “a more severe response” if what it describes as US “aggression” continues.

Earlier, the United States carried out a third wave of retaliatory strikes on Iranian coastal targets on Wednesday after Iran launched at least three ballistic missiles from Isfahan. Those actions followed an initial round of US strikes on Tuesday, which Washington described as a proportional reaction to Iran downing a US helicopter gunship near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Data Outlook: Jobs Surprise and CPI in Focus

Stronger-than-anticipated US employment data for May have reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could deliver a rate hike later this year. Traders are now turning attention to the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release later in the day for further guidance on the Fed’s policy path.

Consensus forecasts point to headline US CPI rising 4.2% year-over-year in May, up from 3.8% in April. Core CPI is expected to increase 2.9% year-over-year, compared with 2.8% previously.

Japan Producer Price Index Snapshot

The Producer Price Index published by the Bank of Japan tracks prices of goods purchased by domestic corporations. It is closely watched as an indicator of manufacturing cost dynamics and potential future consumer inflation. Higher readings are typically viewed as supportive for the JPY because they can signal a greater likelihood of monetary tightening, while weaker figures are seen as negative for the currency.