Adidas Shares Rise After Barclays Upgrade

Key Moments

Adidas stock rose 2.0% to €150.83, moving between a session low of €149.25 and an intraday high of €151.33.

Barclays upgraded Adidas to Overweight from Equal Weight and increased its price target to €210 from €190.

Upcoming Innovation Days on September 23-24 and potential new medium-term financial targets were highlighted as key catalysts.

Upgrade Drives Stock Move

Adidas shares climbed 2.0% to €150.83 after Barclays raised its rating on the German sportswear company to Overweight from Equal Weight and lifted its price target to €210 from €190, signaling substantial potential upside from the current share price.

The stock traded well above its session open of €149.25 and reached an intraday high of €151.33. Despite this move, the share price remains below its 52-week high of €196.40, though it is comfortably above its 52-week low of €129.95.

Barclays Thesis and Industry Outlook

Analyst Viktoria Petrova, who has newly assumed coverage of Adidas, cited several factors underpinning her constructive stance. She emphasized stronger management execution, improving market share trends across major regions, and a more competitive innovation pipeline as core supports for her bullish view.

Barclays also forecast that the global sporting goods industry will grow at around 4% through fiscal 2029. Within that backdrop, the bank projected Adidas and its sector peers – excluding Nike – to expand at a faster clip of approximately 6% per year.

Innovation Days Seen as Near-Term Catalyst

A central near-term driver identified in the Barclays note is Adidas’s Innovation Days, set for September 23-24. Petrova indicated that this event could materially bolster investor conviction in the company’s product pipeline and overall brand direction.

She also did not exclude the possibility that Adidas could unveil quantitative medium-term financial targets at Innovation Days. Such guidance was flagged as a potential trigger for a further re-rating of the stock.

Competitive Position Versus Key Rivals

Within the broader competitive environment, Barclays projected Nike to grow at a significantly slower rate than Adidas. At the same time, rival Puma has been dealing with softer demand and an ongoing restructuring process. Against this backdrop, Adidas was described as relatively well-positioned within the sector.

Market Context and Price Levels

The move in Adidas shares occurred against a largely directionless backdrop in U.S. equity markets, where major indices were close to unchanged. The S&P 500 slipped 0.02%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.17%, highlighting that the reaction in Adidas stock was driven primarily by company-specific developments rather than broad market forces.

Metric Value Current share price move +2.0% to €150.83 Session open €149.25 Intraday high €151.33 52-week low €129.95 52-week high €196.40 Previous Barclays price target €190 New Barclays price target €210 Projected global sporting goods industry growth (through fiscal 2029) ~4% Projected annual growth for Adidas and peers (excluding Nike) ~6%

Catalysts Supporting Further Recovery Potential

The combination of the Barclays upgrade, the higher price target, and the upcoming Innovation Days created a strong cluster of catalysts that supported the latest advance in Adidas shares. With the stock trading between its 52-week low and high, investors were presented with a setup in which future company events, execution, and any additional targets disclosed could influence whether the recent recovery continues.