Euro Falls as UK Political Shift Boosts Sterling

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades at 0.8495 after failing to sustain a move above 0.8500 following a rebound from 13-month lows at 0.8455.

The Pound remains supported as markets anticipate Andy Burnham’s nomination to succeed Keir Starmer as UK Prime Minister.

The Euro is pressured by rising tensions in Iran and Brent Crude nearing $90.00, while the ECB is widely expected to hold rates steady this week.

Euro Slips After Brief Recovery Attempt

The Euro (EUR) is losing ground against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday, with EUR/GBP quoted at 0.8495 at the time of writing. The pair is retreating after last week’s bounce from 13-month lows at 0.8455 failed to establish a sustained move above the 0.8500 level.

Sterling Firms on Expectations of Burnham’s Appointment

Sterling is advancing broadly as market participants prepare for the anticipated nomination of former Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham as the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister. Burnham is expected to take over from Keir Starmer, who resigned in June after serving two years in office.

If confirmed, Burnham would become the seventh UK Prime Minister in just over ten years. In an interview with The Times, he pledged to unveil a 10-year economic strategy to “rewire” the UK and improve people’s lives.

The Pound has maintained a firm tone since Burnham emerged as the leading contender to replace Starmer, helped by his efforts to reassure markets with a commitment to responsible fiscal management. Even so, investors are likely to retain a cautious approach toward GBP until the composition of the new Cabinet becomes clear.

Euro Weighed by Geopolitics, Oil and ECB Outlook

The Euro is under pressure as escalating hostilities in Iran and a rise in Oil prices unsettle sentiment. Brent Crude has climbed to new one-month highs, trading just a few cents below $90.00 per barrel on Monday.

Against this backdrop, the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week. However, President Christine Lagarde is likely to face questions about the possibility of a rate increase in September.

Market Indicator / Event Detail EUR/GBP level 0.8495 at the time of writing Recent EUR/GBP low 0.8455 (13-month low) Key technical area 0.8500 resistance level Brent Crude price Just below $90.00, at fresh one-month highs ECB policy expectation Widely expected to keep rates unchanged at this week’s meeting

Background: Euro and ECB Dynamics

The Euro is the common currency used by 20 European Union member states in the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency globally after the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of more than $2.2 trillion.

EUR/USD is the most actively traded currency pair worldwide, representing an estimated 30% of all transactions. Other significant Euro pairs include EUR/JPY at 4%, EUR/GBP at 3%, and EUR/AUD at 2%.

The European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the reserve bank for the Eurozone and is responsible for setting interest rates and managing monetary policy. The ECB’s primary objective is to maintain price stability by controlling inflation or supporting economic growth. Its main policy lever is the adjustment of interest rates: relatively high interest rates – or expectations of future increases – tend to support the Euro, while lower rates can have the opposite effect.

Monetary policy decisions are taken by the ECB Governing Council at meetings held eight times per year. The Council is composed of the heads of the Eurozone national central banks and six permanent members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde.

Inflation Data and the Euro

Eurozone inflation is tracked by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which is a key indicator for the Euro. When inflation rises more than anticipated, particularly if it exceeds the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank may be compelled to raise interest rates to bring inflation back under control.

Higher interest rates relative to other major economies typically support the Euro by making Eurozone assets more attractive to global investors. Conversely, subdued inflation that reduces the need for higher rates can weigh on the currency.

Economic Indicators and Trade Balance

A range of economic data points influence the Euro’s performance. Releases such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), labor market figures, and consumer confidence surveys help gauge the health of the Eurozone economy and can affect the currency’s direction.

A robust economic backdrop is generally positive for the Euro, as it can attract additional foreign investment and may prompt the ECB to consider rate hikes, both of which tend to bolster the currency. Weak data, by contrast, often puts downward pressure on the Euro. Economic indicators from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are especially important, as these four countries account for 75% of the Eurozone’s total output.

The Trade Balance is another key release for the Euro. It measures the difference between export earnings and import expenditures over a given period. When a country exports more than it imports, the resulting positive Trade Balance can strengthen its currency due to increased demand from foreign buyers. A negative Trade Balance, where imports exceed exports, can have the opposite effect.