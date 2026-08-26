Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Slightly Stronger Against the Dollar

PBOC Nudges Yuan Fix Slightly Stronger Against the Dollar

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central parity rate at 6.7829 for Wednesday’s session.
  • The new fixing compared with the prior day’s central rate of 6.7852.
  • The latest fixing contrasted with a 6.7166 USD/CNY estimate reported by Reuters.

Midpoint Setting for USD/CNY

On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the central USD/CNY reference rate for the upcoming trading session at 6.7829. This followed the previous day’s central fixing of 6.7852 and stood against a 6.7166 estimate reported by Reuters.

USD/CNY Reference MetricsLevel
Current PBOC central parity rate6.7829
Previous day’s central parity rate6.7852
Reuters estimate6.7166

PBOC: Mandate and Policy Focus

The People’s Bank of China has primary monetary policy objectives that include safeguarding price stability, maintaining exchange rate stability, and supporting economic growth. The central bank also focuses on advancing financial reforms, including the opening and development of the domestic financial market.

Institutional Structure and Ownership

The PBOC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and it is not regarded as an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, who is nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, plays a central role in shaping the management and strategic direction of the PBOC rather than the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Key Monetary Policy Instruments

Compared with Western central banks, the PBOC applies a wider array of monetary policy tools to pursue its objectives. Its main instruments include the seven-day Reverse Repo Rate, the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions, and the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR).

China’s benchmark interest rate is the Loan Prime Rate (LPR). Adjustments to the LPR affect borrowing costs on loans and mortgages, as well as returns on savings. Through changes in the LPR, the central bank can also influence the exchange rate of the Chinese renminbi.

Role of Private Banks in China

Private banks are permitted to operate in China, though they account for a relatively small share of the financial system. There are 19 private banks, with the largest being digital banks WeBank and MYbank, backed by technology firms Tencent and Ant Group, respectively, per The Straits Times.

In 2014, authorities allowed domestically owned lenders fully funded by private capital to operate within the predominantly state-controlled banking sector.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • General Motors withdraws Holden production in AustraliaGeneral Motors withdraws Holden production in Australia Last Wednesday General Motors Co. announced that it intends to close its Holden production facilities located in Australia by the end of 2017. This was quite an unexpected move that will result in the loss of thousands of jobs, which makes the […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.4044-1.4159. The pair closed at 1.4057, losing 0.45% on a daily basis. It has been the 39th drop in the past 69 trading days and also a third consecutive one. GBP/USD has dropped 2.01% so far […]
  • Gold Drops as Fed Meeting Nears and Rate-Cut Bets FadeGold Drops as Fed Meeting Nears and Rate-Cut Bets Fade Key Moments Gold (XAU/USD) falls more than 1%, trading near $4,926 and marking its weakest level since February 18. Expectations for rapid Federal Reserve rate cuts fade as oil-linked inflation risks grow and Middle East […]
  • Spot Silver pulls back from record high on profit bookingSpot Silver pulls back from record high on profit booking Spot Silver pulled back from a record high of $58.85/oz. on Tuesday, as investors likely took profits following the recent rally.The pullback came after a six-session rally, which has pushed Silver prices up by more than 100% so far this […]
  • Grains trading outlook: corn, soybeans advance on demand outlook, wheat declinesGrains trading outlook: corn, soybeans advance on demand outlook, wheat declines Grains futures traded above last weeks multi-year lows, as bargain hunting and rising exports support prices ahead of US Department of Agricultures (USDA) weekly report later today. Corn, beans and wheat were all pressured by a best-in-20 […]
  • Gold trading outlook: futures extend gains on dollar retreatGold trading outlook: futures extend gains on dollar retreat Gold traded above the $1 200 level, after increasing the most in a week as investors resumed interest in the precious metal, but remained concerned about the possibility of a sooner rather than later increase of U.S. interest rates.Comex […]