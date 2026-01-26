EU Confirms Phase-Out Plan for Russian Gas Imports

Key Moments

EU governments approved a law to end Russian LNG imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas by September 30, 2027, with a possible extension to November 1.

However, Hungary and Slovakia voted against the measure, while Bulgaria abstained. Hungary also plans to challenge the law in court.

Meanwhile, companies face fines of up to 3.5% of global annual turnover if they breach the new gas restrictions.

EU Ministers Endorse Binding Russian Gas Phase-Out

European Union member states on Monday gave final approval to a law that will end Russian gas imports by late 2027. As a result, the bloc formalized its effort to cut ties with its former top gas supplier, nearly four years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came during a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. Despite opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, and an abstention from Bulgaria, the proposal secured enough support to pass.

Hungary said it will challenge the measure at the European Court of Justice. Nevertheless, EU officials moved ahead with the vote.

Importantly, the framework allowed adoption by a reinforced majority. This approach enabled the EU to bypass resistance from countries that remain heavily dependent on Russian energy and maintain closer political ties with Moscow.

Timetable for Ending Russian Gas Flows

Under the agreement, the EU will stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas by the end of 2026. In addition, it will halt pipeline gas purchases by September 30, 2027.

However, the law allows a limited extension until November 1, 2027. This applies only if a member state struggles to refill gas storage with non-Russian supplies before winter.

Before 2022, Russia supplied more than 40% of the EU’s gas. Since then, that share has dropped sharply. By 2025, it stood at roughly 13%, according to EU data.

Even so, several countries continue to pay Russia for oil, pipeline gas, and LNG. As a result, critics argue this weakens efforts to support Ukraine and limit funding for Russia’s war economy.

Recent Russian Energy Purchases by EU Importers

Meanwhile, EU imports remain significant. Last month, the bloc’s five largest buyers spent €1.4 billion ($1.66 billion) on Russian energy, mainly gas and LNG.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, Hungary was the largest buyer. France and Belgium followed.

Item Detail Monthly spending €1.4 billion ($1.66 billion) Main products Gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) Top importers Hungary, France, Belgium

Scope and Enforcement of the New Gas Restrictions

Previously, the EU sanctioned Russian seaborne oil in 2022. However, it avoided gas sanctions due to the need for unanimous approval.

Now, the new law changes that approach. It bans companies from signing new gas contracts with Russian suppliers and requires existing deals to be unwound.

Specifically, short-term contracts signed before June 17, 2025, face early bans. LNG imports under those deals will stop on April 25, 2026, while pipeline gas imports will end on June 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, all long-term contracts must end by the final phase-out deadlines.

Contract Type Fuel Ban Takes Effect Short-term LNG April 25, 2026 Short-term Pipeline gas June 17, 2026 Long-term LNG & pipeline gas By final phase-out deadlines

Failure to comply could prove costly. Companies may face fines of up to 3.5% of their total global annual turnover.

Next Steps for Broader Russian Energy Phase-Out

Looking ahead, the European Commission plans to propose further legislation. These measures will target Russian pipeline oil and reduce reliance on Russian nuclear fuel.