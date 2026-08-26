Aussie Dollar Rallies vs Yen on Hot CPI Rate Surprise

Key Moments

AUD/JPY traded around 114.20 in Asian hours on Wednesday, extending gains for a second straight session.

Australia’s July CPI rose 3.5% YoY, exceeding the 3.2% consensus but slowing from 3.8% previously.

Markets are increasingly focused on the Bank of Japan’s policy tone beyond its September 18 meeting as tightening expectations build.

Australian Inflation Surprise Lifts AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY strengthened for a second consecutive day, with the pair trading near 114.20 during Asian hours on Wednesday. The cross remained supported by a firmer Australian Dollar (AUD) following a stronger-than-expected inflation print.

Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 3.5% year-over-year in July, easing from 3.8% in June but surpassing the market forecast of 3.2% for the period. The upside surprise helped underpin demand for the AUD against the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Details of Australia’s CPI Report

On a monthly basis, Australia’s CPI rose 1.0% in July, reversing a 0.1% decline previously and beating the projected 0.8% gain. The Trimmed Mean CPI, a key core inflation measure, climbed 0.5% month-over-month in July.

On an annual basis, the Trimmed Mean CPI advanced 3.6% year-over-year in July, adding to evidence that underlying price pressures remain elevated.

Indicator Period Actual Consensus Previous Source Consumer Price Index (YoY) July 3.5% 3.2% 3.8% Australian Bureau of Statistics

Policy Divergence Weighs on the Yen

The AUD/JPY pair has also drawn support from continued softness in the Japanese Yen. The JPY has been pressured by Japan’s expansionary fiscal stance, elevated public debt levels, and a substantial interest-rate gap relative to other major economies.

However, the downside for the Yen may be partially cushioned by rising expectations of additional Bank of Japan (BoJ) tightening. Market participants are currently pricing in the likelihood of a rate hike next month, which is helping to limit further JPY weakness.

Market Focus Shifts to BoJ Communication

Yen dynamics are increasingly tied to expectations around the BoJ’s messaging beyond its upcoming policy decision. Strategists at Scotiabank emphasize that attention is moving past the immediate outcome of the September 18 meeting.

Strategists at Scotiabank highlight that, with markets increasingly looking past the September 18 BoJ decision, “greater risk will center around the central bank’s tone as market participants look beyond the September 18 meeting.” They note that investors are likely to scrutinize the Bank’s communication for guidance on the subsequent policy path, rather than the single event itself.

Japanese Services Inflation Backs Tightening View

Reinforcing these tightening expectations, new figures released on Wednesday showed that a key measure of Japan’s service-sector inflation rose 3.6% year-over-year in July. This development aligns with the BoJ’s assessment that a tight labor market is encouraging firms to pass higher operating costs on to consumers.

About the Australian CPI Indicator

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), published monthly by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, tracks price changes for a broad basket of goods and services purchased by households. It is the primary gauge of headline inflation after the adoption of a new methodology that shifted from quarterly to monthly readings, applied to data from April 2024 onward.

The year-over-year CPI figure compares prices in the reference month to those in the same month a year earlier. Higher readings are generally viewed as supportive for the Australian Dollar, while lower readings tend to be negative for the currency.

Latest CPI Release Snapshot