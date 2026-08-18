Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Swiss Franc Gains Appeal as Alternative Funding Currency

Swiss Franc Gains Appeal as Alternative Funding Currency

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Low volatility is described as pressuring both the Swiss franc (CHF) and Japanese yen (JPY), reinforcing their roles as funding currencies.
  • Short CHF/JPY is characterized as a carry-positive vehicle for expressing a view on the yen, with potential appeal if intervention expectations rise.
  • A move in EUR/CHF toward 0.95 is linked to higher Oil prices and generally higher interest rates against the backdrop of the Swiss National Bank’s zero-rate stance.

Funding Dynamics in CHF and JPY

Chris Turner at ING notes that subdued market volatility is exerting pressure on key funding currencies, including the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. According to the commentary, investors still often look to the yen as a funding currency because of its deeper liquidity, but an increasing shift toward funding in francs is anticipated.

The preference for franc funding is attributed to comparatively lower borrowing costs and a desire by some market participants to reduce exposure to the risk of abrupt yen-supportive intervention from authorities in Tokyo and Washington.

Short CHF/JPY as a Carry-Positive Yen Expression

Turner points to short CHF/JPY positions as a strategy that could gain traction among investors who expect foreign exchange intervention to influence the yen.

“And if investors do believe intervention is going to be effective, short CHF/JPY positions will become increasingly popular. This is not only because short CHF/JPY is one of the few ways to express a carry-positive yen view, but because the two currencies have similar investment characteristics.”

Currency PairHighlighted RoleKey Consideration
CHF/JPYCarry-positive expression of yen viewPotential popularity if intervention is seen as effective
EUR/CHFReflects franc performance vs euroMove toward 0.95 tied to Oil prices and global rate levels

EUR/CHF Outlook and SNB Policy Context

On the EUR/CHF cross, Turner links a potential move toward 0.95 to an environment of rising Oil prices and a broad-based increase in interest rates. In this scenario, the Swiss National Bank’s firmly anchored zero-rate policy is described as a factor that could contribute to relative underperformance of the franc.

“As to EUR/CHF, a break towards 0.95 probably requires higher oil prices and higher interest rates across the board, where the Swiss National Bank’s anchored zero rate policy leads to franc underperformance.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • General Dynamics Stock Up 4.85% Following Dividend Increase AnnouncementGeneral Dynamics Stock Up 4.85% Following Dividend Increase Announcement Key momentsGeneral Dynamics announces a 5.6% increase in its quarterly dividend, reaching $1.50 per share. The company's stock price experiences a significant surge, closing nearly 5% higher in a single trading session./li> […]
  • Spot Gold plumbs 1 1/2-week low of $3,285/oz.Spot Gold plumbs 1 1/2-week low of $3,285/oz. Spot Gold extended losses to a 1 1/2-week low of $3,284.98 per troy ounce on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar and higher Treasury yields, in the wake of fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.He warned the US would […]
  • Euro on lower levels versus US dollar, ADP Employment report in focusEuro on lower levels versus US dollar, ADP Employment report in focus The single currency lost ground against the US dollar during Wednesday trade, with market players focusing on crucial employment report by ADP, expected within the next 30 minutes.EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.3053 during late European […]
  • Forex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: USD/JPY daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw USD/JPY within the range of 124.08-125.08. The pair closed at 124.22, down 0.42% on a daily basis, or the most considerable daily loss since July 27th, when it depreciated 0.42%. The daily high has also been the highest […]
  • EUR/USD Holds Support, Eyes Barrier Near 1.1670EUR/USD Holds Support, Eyes Barrier Near 1.1670 Key Moments EUR/USD finds support around 1.1650 in Asian trading after pulling back from a more than one-month high. A dovish Federal Reserve outlook keeps USD gains in check, while uncertainty over a US-Iran ceasefire limits […]
  • AUD/JPY Extends Gains as Markets Price Higher RBA RatesAUD/JPY Extends Gains as Markets Price Higher RBA Rates Key Moments AUD/JPY trades around 114.30, marking a fifth straight session in positive territory. Markets are assigning nearly a 65% chance that the RBA will lift the OCR from 4.10% to 4.35% at its next meeting. Japanese […]