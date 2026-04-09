EUR/USD Holds Support, Eyes Barrier Near 1.1670

Key Moments

EUR/USD finds support around 1.1650 in Asian trading after pulling back from a more than one-month high.

A dovish Federal Reserve outlook keeps USD gains in check, while uncertainty over a US-Iran ceasefire limits Dollar weakness.

Bulls are eyeing a sustained break above the 200-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci confluence near 1.1670 before targeting higher levels.

EUR/USD Steadies After Failing to Extend Breakout

The EUR/USD pair is struggling to build fresh upside momentum during the Asian session on Thursday, holding modest support near the 1.1650 area. This stabilization follows a late pullback in the prior session from a high that marked the strongest level in over a month.

Attempts by the US Dollar to recover remain constrained by the US Federal Reserve’s dovish policy stance. The Fed has indicated it still anticipates one interest rate cut this year, contingent on inflation easing in line with its forecasts. This outlook is keeping USD bulls on the defensive and is providing an underlying bid for EUR/USD.

At the same time, skepticism among experts regarding the durability of the US-Iran ceasefire is supporting safe-haven demand for the Greenback. That dynamic is curbing the topside for the currency pair and preventing a more decisive bullish extension.

Technical Landscape: Confluence Resistance Capping the Upside

On the technical front, EUR/USD has so far been unable to build on gains beyond a notable resistance band around 1.1670. This region represents a confluence of the 200-day Simple Moving Average and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January-March decline, and the failure to clear it overnight is seen as a caution signal for bullish traders.

Momentum indicators offer a more nuanced picture. The Relative Strength Index is hovering near 56, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator remains in positive territory and is edging higher. This configuration suggests that downward pressure is abating, though it stops short of confirming a decisive bullish reversal.

Level Description Price Key Resistance 200-day SMA / 38.2% Fibonacci confluence 1.1670 Confirmation Resistance Psychological level 1.1700 Upside Target 1 50% Fibonacci retracement 1.1747 Upside Target 2 61.8% Fibonacci retracement 1.1827 Further Resistance Next reference levels 1.1941, 1.2086 First Support 23.6% Fibonacci retracement 1.1568 Deeper Support Cycle low region 1.1409

Key Levels to Watch

Given this backdrop, analysts see merit in waiting for a clear and sustained break above the 1.1670 technical barrier and the 1.1700 handle before positioning for additional upside. A confirmed move beyond those thresholds could open the path toward the 50% retracement at 1.1747, followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level at 1.1827, with further resistance located at 1.1941 and 1.2086.

On the downside, immediate support is identified at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1568. A more pronounced decline below that level would expose the cycle low zone around 1.1409, which stands as a key medium-term support area for the pair.

Euro Overview

What is the Euro?

The Euro is the currency used by 20 European Union member states that form the Eurozone. It is the second most actively traded currency globally, behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion. The EUR/USD pair is the world’s most traded currency pair, representing an estimated 30% of all FX transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The Role of the ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, serves as the central bank for the Eurozone. It is responsible for setting interest rates and managing monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which involves controlling inflation or supporting growth when needed. Its main policy instrument is adjusting interest rates. Generally, relatively higher interest rates – or expectations of future rate increases – tend to support the Euro, while lower rates can weigh on the currency.

Monetary policy decisions are made by the ECB Governing Council, which meets eight times a year. The council consists of the heads of the national central banks of the Eurozone countries and six permanent members, including the ECB President, Christine Lagarde.

Impact of Inflation Data on the Euro

Inflation dynamics in the Eurozone are tracked primarily through the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). When inflation rises more than anticipated, particularly above the ECB’s 2% target, the central bank may be compelled to raise interest rates to restore price stability. Higher interest rates relative to other major economies tend to bolster the Euro, as they can make Eurozone assets more attractive to international investors.

Economic Data and the Euro

Macroeconomic releases are key inputs for Euro traders, as they provide insight into the strength or weakness of the Eurozone economy. Data such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services PMIs, labor market indicators, and consumer confidence surveys can all influence the currency’s direction.

Robust economic readings generally support the Euro by drawing in foreign investment and increasing the likelihood that the ECB may tighten policy. Conversely, soft data tend to pressure the currency. Indicators from the four largest Eurozone economies – Germany, France, Italy and Spain – carry particular weight since these countries collectively represent 75% of the bloc’s output.

Trade Balance and Currency Dynamics

The Trade Balance is another important determinant for the Euro. It reflects the difference between what the region earns from exports and what it spends on imports over a specific period. A positive trade balance, where exports exceed imports, can underpin a currency by generating ongoing foreign demand for domestically produced goods and services. This tends to strengthen the Euro. A negative balance, where imports surpass exports, generally has the opposite effect.