Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Gold plumbs 1 1/2-week low of $3,285/oz.

Spot Gold plumbs 1 1/2-week low of $3,285/oz.

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 9, 2025

Spot Gold extended losses to a 1 1/2-week low of $3,284.98 per troy ounce on Wednesday, pressured by a firmer US Dollar and higher Treasury yields, in the wake of fresh tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

He warned the US would impose a 50% tariff on copper imports and introduce levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Yesterday Trump also reiterated a threat to impose 10% tariffs on BRICS nations, one day after informing 14 countries of higher tariffs set to take effect on August 1st.

The US Dollar Index was holding near a two-week high, while the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries was at a three-week high.

Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold, which pays no interest.

Market focus now sets on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s June meeting, due later today, for clues over US economic outlook and monetary policy trajectory.

Spot Gold was last down 0.31% on the day to trade at $3,291.52 per troy ounce.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • JPMorgan’s Neovest buys LayerOne FinancialJPMorgan’s Neovest buys LayerOne Financial Neovest Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said that it had finalized the acquisition of LayerOne Financial, a leading investment management platform.LayerOne Financial has created PortfolioOne - a […]
  • USD/CAD on a session high after US inflation dataUSD/CAD on a session high after US inflation data US dollar advanced to a session high against its Canadian counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback firmed its positions after the release of US inflation data in line with preliminary estimates.USD/CAD hit 1.0215 during the early hours of […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.5601-1.5746. The pair closed at 1.5637, losing 0.49% on a daily basis.At 7:56 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.14% for the day to trade at 1.5657. The pair touched a daily high at […]
  • Oil weekly recap, November 25 – November 29Oil weekly recap, November 25 – November 29 West Texas Intermediate crude rose on Friday as investors covered their short positions and sold off the contracts discount to Brent but settled the month lower, marking the longest monthly losing stretch since January 2009. Market players […]
  • USD/CAD hits session highs after upbeat ISM manufacturing dataUSD/CAD hits session highs after upbeat ISM manufacturing data US dollar climbed to session highs against its US rival on trading Friday, as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that its index of manufacturing activity climbed to the highest level since April 2011.USD/CAD reached a […]
  • Natural gas at 1-month high as inventories rise below expectationsNatural gas at 1-month high as inventories rise below expectations Natural gas futures surged more than 2.5% on Thursday to 1-month highs as weather forecasting models continued to predict above-normal temperatures in the Midwest and the Energy Information Administration reported that last weeks U.S. natural […]