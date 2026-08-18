Rabobank Flags Fiscal Strains as Headwind for Brazil’s Real

Key Moments

Rabobank expects the Brazilian Real to weaken to BRL 5.35 per U.S. dollar by year-end amid fiscal fragility and narrowing rate differentials.

Brazil’s central bank minutes highlight gradual transmission of tight monetary policy and persistent concerns over unanchored inflation expectations.

U.S. inflation and labor data are described as softening, giving the Federal Reserve more time to evaluate its policy stance.

External Backdrop: Softer U.S. Inflation and Labor Data

Rabobank analysts Mauricio Une and Renan Alves point to recent economic readings from the United States that suggest easing inflation pressures and a cooling labor market, which they say allow the Federal Reserve more latitude in deciding the pace of future policy moves.

“Externally, U.S. core CPI and PPI readings for July came in softer than expected, reflecting a moderation in both consumer and producer price pressures. This reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve has additional time to assess the inflation outlook amid signs of cooling in the labor market.”

Domestic Monetary Policy and Inflation Expectations

On the domestic front, the minutes from the monetary policy committee (Copom) of the central bank of Brazil underscore that restrictive policy is still gradually feeding through to the broader economy. At the same time, the minutes signal that inflation expectations remain unanchored, keeping policymakers focused on the risk of persistent pressures.

“Domestically, the Copom minutes indicate that restrictive monetary policy continues to transmit gradually to economic activity, while unanchored inflation expectations require interest rates to remain higher for longer and warrant close attention to second-round effects.”

Geopolitical Risk and Oil Price Volatility

The analysts note that geopolitical tensions are contributing to uncertainty in global markets, particularly through their impact on energy prices.

“Our view, the conflict between the United States and Iran remains on investors’ radar, and the outlook continues to be characterized by elevated uncertainty. Brent crude oil prices remain volatile, stabilizing near US$90 per barrel.”

Recent FX Performance of the Brazilian Real

Rabobank highlights that the Brazilian Real has recently underperformed its emerging-market peers, reflecting both domestic and external pressures.

“The Brazilian real ended last week at BRL 5.2228 per U.S. dollar, implying a 2.8% depreciation against the dollar over the week, the weakest performance among 24 emerging-market currencies.”

Metric Value / Description End-of-week BRL/USD level BRL 5.2228 per U.S. dollar Weekly BRL depreciation vs USD 2.8% Relative EM FX performance Weakest among 24 emerging-market currencies Rabobank year-end BRL/USD forecast BRL 5.35 per U.S. dollar

Outlook: Fiscal Concerns and Narrowing Rate Differentials

Looking ahead, Rabobank anticipates further weakness in the Brazilian Real, citing a combination of domestic fiscal vulnerabilities and shifts in global interest rate dynamics.

“Given expectations of a narrower interest rate differential between Brazil and advanced economies throughout 2026, together with a potential recovery of the U.S. dollar globally amid a fragile domestic fiscal backdrop in an election year, we expect the exchange rate to return to BRL 5.35 per U.S. dollar by year-end.”

According to the analysts, the confluence of a fragile fiscal setting in Brazil, evolving expectations for global monetary policy, and a potentially stronger U.S. dollar forms the basis for their call that the Real is likely to trend weaker into year-end.