XRP Slides as Crypto Market Declines Sharply

Key Moments
- XRP fell 10.02% to $1.4404 on the Investing.com Index, marking its steepest daily loss since October 10, 2025.
- XRP’s market capitalization stood at $87.7660B, down from a prior peak of $210.6006B.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum also retreated, dropping 7.58% and 7.61% respectively on the day.
XRP Suffers Steep Daily Decline
XRP was quoted at $1.4404 by 01:02 (06:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, representing a 10.02% decline over the prior 24 hours. This marked its largest single-day percentage loss since October 10, 2025.
The selloff reduced XRP’s market capitalization to $87.7660B, accounting for 3.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value. XRP’s market cap had previously reached as high as $210.6006B.
Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance
During the preceding twenty-four hours, XRP traded between $1.4312 and $1.5136.
On a seven-day basis, XRP registered a 23.22% decline. Over that period, it changed hands within a broader range of $1.4312 to $1.8119.
Trading activity remained notable, with $5.1528B worth of XRP exchanged in the twenty-four hours up to the time of publication, representing 2.76% of the total trading volume across all cryptocurrencies.
$XRP Dumping Hard!
We're already below $1,50
Are you buying or panicking? pic.twitter.com/YTiGzqwFvx
— Crypto Yapper (@TheCryptoYapper) February 5, 2026
Distance From All-Time High
At its latest price, XRP was still trading 60.60% below its all-time high of $3.66, which was reached on July 18, 2025.
Major Cryptocurrencies Under Pressure
Weakness extended beyond XRP to other leading digital assets.
|Asset
|Price (Investing.com Index)
|Daily Change
|Market Cap
|Share of Total Crypto Market Cap
|XRP
|$1.4404
|-10.02%
|$87.7660B
|3.64%
|Bitcoin
|$70,822.7
|-7.58%
|$1,410.1485B
|58.46%
|Ethereum
|$2,104.31
|-7.61%
|$253.1644B
|10.49%
Bitcoin was last quoted at $70,822.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.58% on the session. Ethereum changed hands at $2,104.31 on the same index, reflecting a 7.61% decline.
Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently reported at $1,410.1485B, representing 58.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Ethereum’s market capitalization was $253.1644B, equivalent to 10.49% of total market value.