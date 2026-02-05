XRP Slides as Crypto Market Declines Sharply

Key Moments

XRP fell 10.02% to $1.4404 on the Investing.com Index, marking its steepest daily loss since October 10, 2025.

XRP’s market capitalization stood at $87.7660B, down from a prior peak of $210.6006B.

Bitcoin and Ethereum also retreated, dropping 7.58% and 7.61% respectively on the day.

XRP Suffers Steep Daily Decline

XRP was quoted at $1.4404 by 01:02 (06:02 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, representing a 10.02% decline over the prior 24 hours. This marked its largest single-day percentage loss since October 10, 2025.

The selloff reduced XRP’s market capitalization to $87.7660B, accounting for 3.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value. XRP’s market cap had previously reached as high as $210.6006B.

Recent Trading Range and Weekly Performance

During the preceding twenty-four hours, XRP traded between $1.4312 and $1.5136.

On a seven-day basis, XRP registered a 23.22% decline. Over that period, it changed hands within a broader range of $1.4312 to $1.8119.

Trading activity remained notable, with $5.1528B worth of XRP exchanged in the twenty-four hours up to the time of publication, representing 2.76% of the total trading volume across all cryptocurrencies.

$XRP Dumping Hard! We're already below $1,50 Are you buying or panicking? pic.twitter.com/YTiGzqwFvx — Crypto Yapper (@TheCryptoYapper) February 5, 2026

Distance From All-Time High

At its latest price, XRP was still trading 60.60% below its all-time high of $3.66, which was reached on July 18, 2025.

Major Cryptocurrencies Under Pressure

Weakness extended beyond XRP to other leading digital assets.

Asset Price (Investing.com Index) Daily Change Market Cap Share of Total Crypto Market Cap XRP $1.4404 -10.02% $87.7660B 3.64% Bitcoin $70,822.7 -7.58% $1,410.1485B 58.46% Ethereum $2,104.31 -7.61% $253.1644B 10.49%

Bitcoin was last quoted at $70,822.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.58% on the session. Ethereum changed hands at $2,104.31 on the same index, reflecting a 7.61% decline.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization was most recently reported at $1,410.1485B, representing 58.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. Ethereum’s market capitalization was $253.1644B, equivalent to 10.49% of total market value.