MediaTek Ramps Up AI Chip Strategy With $5B Plan

Key Moments

MediaTek approved a $5 billion financing plan to accelerate AI data center chip development.

The company expects AI chip revenue to exceed $2 billion in 2026 as it expands beyond smartphones.

Management raised its long-term AI market share target while betting on custom chips for cloud providers.

MediaTek Commits $5 Billion to AI Expansion

MediaTek unveiled a $5 billion discretionary financing plan aimed at accelerating its push into AI data center chips. The investment marks one of the company’s largest strategic commitments as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional smartphone business and capture a larger share of the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.

The funding will support long-term growth initiatives, including the development of custom AI accelerators for hyperscale cloud providers. Management believes the expansion will position MediaTek to compete more aggressively in one of the semiconductor industry’s fastest-growing segments.

AI Chips Become the Next Growth Engine

The company expects its AI data center business to generate more than $2 billion in revenue during 2026. Production of its first custom AI accelerator is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter, while a second-generation chip is planned for 2028.

MediaTek also raised its long-term outlook for the AI accelerator market, estimating it could reach roughly $80 billion by 2027. At the same time, the company increased its target market share to between 15% and 20%, reflecting confidence in growing demand for custom AI silicon.

Diversification Comes as Smartphone Demand Softens

The investment arrives as MediaTek faces slower growth in its core smartphone business. Mobile chip revenue declined during the latest quarter as global smartphone shipments weakened and component costs remained elevated.

Rather than relying solely on handset demand, the company is redirecting resources toward higher-growth markets such as AI infrastructure, where cloud providers continue to invest heavily in next-generation computing capacity.

Financial Performance Remains Resilient

Despite softer smartphone sales, MediaTek continued to deliver stable revenue during the quarter. Investors welcomed the company’s long-term AI strategy, sending shares sharply higher ahead of its earnings release.

The latest investment reinforces management’s belief that custom AI chips will become an increasingly important contributor to future revenue and profitability.

What Investors Are Watching Next

Markets will closely monitor the production ramp of MediaTek’s first AI accelerator and any new customer announcements from major cloud providers. Progress toward its ambitious market share goals will also be a key indicator of execution.

Meanwhile, investors will watch whether the company’s AI business can offset continued weakness in smartphones and become a meaningful earnings driver over the next several years.

Market Takeaway

MediaTek’s $5 billion financing plan highlights its determination to become a major player in AI infrastructure. While smartphones remain an important business, the company’s future growth strategy is increasingly centered on custom AI chips, where demand from cloud computing and data centers continues to accelerate.