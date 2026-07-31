Pound Falls as Fed Signals Higher-for-Longer

Key Moments

GBP/USD retreats to around 1.3450 in Asian trading after three consecutive daily gains.

A hawkish Federal Reserve pause and a 9-3 FOMC vote highlight internal policy divisions that support the US Dollar.

The Bank of England holds rates in a 6-3 decision, with TD Securities noting a hawkish dissent and a committee still comfortable on hold.

GBP/USD Retreats After Recent Rally

GBP/USD is back under pressure after three straight sessions of advances, with the pair trading near 1.3450 during Asian hours on Friday. The move lower comes as the US Dollar gains traction following a Federal Reserve pause that was interpreted as hawkish, alongside signs of division within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) over the appropriate policy trajectory.

Strategists at HSBC observe that the US Federal Reserve “left interest rates unchanged for a fifth consecutive meeting, in line with expectations,” while emphasizing that the “9-3 vote revealed a lively debate within the FOMC,” highlighting the degree of internal disagreement over future policy direction.

US Dollar Outlook and Shifting Risk Sentiment

Despite the current Dollar strength, GBP/USD could find support if the Greenback encounters headwinds from reduced safe-haven demand. Easing global risk aversion, encouraged by recent diplomatic progress, may temper USD gains.

Tensions in the Middle East have shown signs of moderating as talks between the US and Iran move forward with the aim of restoring stability in the Strait of Hormuz. In parallel, US President Donald Trump announced a landmark deal directed at the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a development that senior Hamas officials have reportedly confirmed.

BoE Vote Split and Market Reaction

The latest Bank of England (BoE) decision introduced an element of surprise for some market participants. TD Securities flags that the BoE chose to keep interest rates unchanged in a “6-3 vote split with Mann also joining the rate hike camp.” According to the firm, “this was not the market consensus,” although “many forecasters including ourselves have flagged this as a risk.”

TD Securities further underscores that, “other than the vote split, it would appear to us the rest of the committee is still very comfortable keeping rates on hold, given the lack of clear second-round effects observed in inflation data.”

Institution / Pair Key Development Detail Federal Reserve / FOMC Policy decision Rates left unchanged for a fifth straight meeting with a 9-3 vote, signaling internal policy debate. Bank of England Policy decision Rates held in a 6-3 split, with a hawkish dissent as Mann joins the rate hike camp. GBP/USD Market move Pair trades around 1.3450 in Asian hours after three days of gains, pressured by a stronger USD.

Pound Sterling: Structural Drivers and Policy Framework

What Is the Pound Sterling?

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the official currency of the United Kingdom and is described as the oldest currency in the world (886 AD). It is characterized as the fourth most traded currency in the global foreign exchange (FX) market, representing 12% of all transactions, with an average daily volume of $630 billion, according to 2022 data.

Key FX pairs involving the Pound include GBP/USD, known as “Cable,” which accounts for 11% of FX activity, GBP/JPY, referred to by traders as the “Dragon” (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

How Bank of England Decisions Affect GBP

Monetary policy set by the Bank of England is described as the dominant factor shaping the value of the Pound Sterling. The BoE evaluates whether it is meeting its primary mandate of “price stability” – maintaining inflation around 2% – and relies principally on interest rate adjustments to achieve this goal.

When inflation runs too high, the BoE seeks to curb it by raising interest rates, making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. This tends to support GBP, as higher rates can make UK assets more appealing to international investors. Conversely, when inflation is too low and signals slowing growth, the BoE may contemplate cutting rates to reduce borrowing costs and stimulate investment in growth-oriented projects.

Role of Economic Data in Sterling Valuation

Economic indicators serve as key gauges of the UK’s macroeconomic health and can significantly influence GBP. Data such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), and labor market figures are all cited as important for determining the currency’s direction.

A robust economic backdrop is generally favorable for the Pound, both by drawing greater foreign capital and by potentially prompting the BoE to raise interest rates, thereby directly boosting GBP. In contrast, weak data typically weighs on the currency.

Impact of Trade Balance on the Pound

The Trade Balance is highlighted as another crucial data point for the Pound Sterling. It measures the difference between a country’s export revenues and its spending on imports over a defined period.

When a country produces goods and services that are in strong demand abroad, its currency can benefit from the increased demand generated by foreign buyers seeking those exports. A positive Trade Balance is thus associated with currency strength, while a negative balance tends to have the opposite effect.