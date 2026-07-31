Kiwi Retreats as China PMI Miss Hits Sentiment

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5870, snapping a three-day advance after weaker China PMI readings.

New Zealand’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index climbed 8 points to 99.3 in July, its highest level since February.

FXS Fed Sentiment Index surged by 18.94 points to 147.58, signaling a stronger hawkish bias supportive of the U.S. Dollar.

NZD/USD Pulls Back After China Data

NZD/USD is lower in Asian trading on Friday, hovering around 0.5870 after three consecutive sessions of gains. The pair is under pressure following the latest batch of Chinese Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures, which showed a loss of momentum in both manufacturing and services.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.2 in July from 50.3 previously, missing the market expectation of 50.0. The Non-Manufacturing PMI also softened, slipping to 49.0 from 50.2, below the forecast of 50.0. The sub-50 readings signal contraction and weigh on sentiment toward currencies closely linked to China’s economic performance, including the New Zealand Dollar.

China PMI Data (July) Latest Previous Market Consensus NBS Manufacturing PMI 49.2 50.3 50.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI 49.0 50.2 50.0

New Zealand Sentiment Improves, Domestic Momentum Builds

Domestically, confidence indicators in New Zealand have strengthened. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index rose by 8 points to 99.3 in July. Although this is the highest level since February, it remains 19 points below its January high. Short-term economic expectations showed a notable recovery, with the one-year-ahead outlook improving from -23% to -13%, the strongest since February. The five-year outlook also advanced by 5 points to +12%.

Strategists at Brown Brothers Harriman observe that the New Zealand Dollar has been firming broadly, noting that “NZD is up against all major currencies” even as “New Zealand bonds underperformed peers.” They also emphasize that the ANZ July business outlook survey “was good, and indicative of an ongoing recovery in real GDP growth,” suggesting that domestic economic momentum is improving despite underperformance in local fixed income markets.

Dollar Strengthens Despite Softer Risk Aversion

The decline in NZD/USD is unfolding alongside a firmer U.S. Dollar, even as overall risk aversion has eased in response to diplomatic developments. According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, discussions between the U.S. and Iran are in progress with the aim of restoring stability, particularly in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The reduction in perceived geopolitical risk has not prevented the Dollar from gaining, with rate expectations and policy signals taking precedence.

Hawkish Fed Messaging Backs USD Upside

The tone of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) press conference was described as distinctly hawkish. The 7/10 FXS Speechtracker score exceeded its 6/10 historical average, highlighting a strong focus on the central bank’s price objective, with repeated emphasis that there is “only one target and it is 2%” and that “inflation cannot be cured in 9 weeks.”

Officials underscored robust economic resilience and significantly higher nominal and real yields, reiterating their unwillingness to entertain a higher inflation target. The Committee was portrayed as avoiding explicit forecasting and instead relying on trend-based evaluations rather than near-term data swings. This stance points to a prolonged period of restrictive policy, which typically favors the Dollar, particularly relative to lower-yielding currencies.

The FXS Fed Sentiment Index jumped by 18.94 points to 147.58, placing it firmly in hawkish territory and well above the neutral 100 reference level. This sharp rise aligns with the elevated FXS Speechtracker score and strong anti-inflation messaging, suggesting markets are likely to anticipate a more enduring restrictive stance. Such expectations support the Dollar through interest rate differentials and keep pressure on risk-sensitive FX crosses, including NZD/USD.

Fed Communication Metrics Latest Reading Reference Level FXS Fed Sentiment Index 147.58 100 (neutral) FXS Speechtracker Score 7/10 6/10 (historical average)

Middle East Developments and Market Backdrop

Geopolitical news from the Middle East has also featured prominently. Statements from U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that his “Board of Peace” had achieved a historic accord for the full disarmament of Hamas and other armed factions in Gaza, after which Israel would withdraw from the territory. Senior Hamas officials have reportedly confirmed that an agreement has been reached to end the conflict with Israel following this announcement.

These developments contribute to a backdrop of reduced geopolitical tension, which would typically be supportive of risk assets. However, in the current environment, the more dominant driver for currency markets appears to be the relative policy stance of the Federal Reserve, helping sustain U.S. Dollar strength even as headline geopolitical risks moderate.

Background: New Zealand Dollar Dynamics

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), often referred to as the Kiwi, is widely traded and its valuation is closely tied to the performance of the New Zealand economy and the stance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Its behavior can also be significantly influenced by several distinctive factors.

Key Drivers of the New Zealand Dollar

China’s economic trajectory is a critical variable for NZD, as China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner. Negative developments in China’s economy can imply weaker demand for New Zealand exports, putting pressure on growth prospects and, by extension, the currency. Dairy prices are another central driver, given that dairy is New Zealand’s primary export sector. Elevated dairy prices tend to bolster export revenues, which is supportive for both the economy and the New Zealand Dollar.

RBNZ Policy and Rate Differentials

The RBNZ targets inflation within a 1% to 3% band over the medium term, aiming to hold it near the 2% midpoint. To achieve this, the central bank adjusts interest rates. When inflation runs too high, higher policy rates are used to cool activity, lifting bond yields and potentially attracting foreign capital, which can strengthen NZD. Conversely, rate cuts generally weigh on the currency.

The interest rate differential between New Zealand and the United States – and expectations around how that differential will evolve – is a crucial determinant of NZD/USD. Shifts in Federal Reserve policy outlook relative to RBNZ expectations can therefore have a pronounced impact on the pair.

Impact of Economic Data on NZD

New Zealand macroeconomic releases play a central role in shaping views on the currency. Strong growth, low unemployment, and firm confidence indicators are typically positive for NZD, both through direct support to the economy and via potential implications for RBNZ policy if robust activity is accompanied by higher inflation. Weaker data tend to push NZD lower as investors reassess growth and interest rate prospects.

Role of Global Risk Sentiment

The New Zealand Dollar generally performs better in risk-on environments, when investors are optimistic about the global outlook and more inclined toward higher-yielding and commodity-linked assets. Under such conditions, demand for currencies like the Kiwi tends to rise. In contrast, during episodes of market stress or heightened uncertainty, investors usually move into safer assets, and NZD often underperforms as risk is reduced.