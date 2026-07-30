Starbucks Surges After Strong Results, Forecast Raise

Key Moments

Starbucks stock climbed 5.2% in pre-market trading after a fiscal third-quarter earnings beat and higher full-year guidance.

Adjusted EPS of $0.85 and consolidated net revenue of $9.3 billion exceeded expectations, supported by a 7.9% increase in global comparable store sales.

The stock’s pre-market price of $109.56 moved above the previous 52-week high of $109.23, despite broader market weakness and macro uncertainty.

Robust Quarter Lifts Starbucks Shares

Starbucks stock surged 5.2% in pre-open trading after the company released a fiscal third-quarter report that topped analyst expectations across nearly all major financial metrics and prompted management to raise its full-year outlook.

Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.85, significantly above the consensus estimate of approximately $0.66. Consolidated net revenues reached $9.3 billion, beating forecasts even though they showed a slight year-over-year decline linked to Starbucks’ plan to relinquish a controlling interest in its China operations to a joint venture with Boyu Capital in late 2025.

Comparable Sales and Transaction Growth Drive Performance

The primary catalyst behind the strong results was a 7.9% increase in global comparable store sales, nearly double Wall Street’s expectation of around 5.7%. This growth was supported by a 4.2% rise in comparable transactions and an increase of roughly 3.5% in average ticket.

In North America, comparable sales advanced 8.1%, with U.S. company-operated locations delivering the same level of growth.

Metric Reported Result Market Expectation (approx.) Adjusted EPS $0.85 $0.66 Consolidated Net Revenues $9.3 billion Above forecasts Global Comparable Store Sales 7.9% ~5.7% North America Comparable Sales 8.1% Not specified

Guidance Raised and Analyst Target Increased

Alongside the earnings beat, Starbucks raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.55–$2.65, up from a prior range of $2.25–$2.45. The company also boosted its target for global comparable sales growth to “nearing 6%.”

Following the update, Evercore ISI increased its price target on Starbucks shares to $120 from $115 while reiterating its Outperform rating. Analyst David Palmer highlighted strengthening transaction-driven comparable sales as evidence that the “Back to Starbucks” reset is delivering results.

Macro Headwinds Contrast With Company Momentum

The stock’s advance came as broader markets faced heightened volatility. The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, but three Federal Open Market Committee members voted in favor of a hike, unsettling bond markets. In the previous session, the S&P 500 declined by roughly 1.5% and the Nasdaq fell by roughly 1.7%, while 30-year U.S. Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels since 2007.

Investors are also contending with additional macro drivers, including the first estimate of second-quarter GDP and the June PCE inflation reading scheduled for Thursday, both contributing to an uncertain backdrop.

Margins, Balance Sheet, and New 52-Week High

Despite the challenging macro environment, Starbucks’ company-specific performance stood out. The quarter featured a combination of a sizable earnings beat, a major guidance upgrade, and margin expansion of 430 basis points year-over-year. The company also emphasized disciplined balance sheet actions, including $1.3 billion of debt repayment funded by proceeds from the China joint venture.

These factors helped fuel a strong move in the shares, with the pre-market price reaching $109.56, surpassing the previous 52-week high of $109.23 and giving investors what the market viewed as a solid fundamental basis for the rally.