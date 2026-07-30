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Home » Stock Market News » Microsoft Climbs as Cloud Business Powers Earnings

Microsoft Climbs as Cloud Business Powers Earnings

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Microsoft stock jumped 8.4% in pre-market trading after a broad fiscal Q4 2026 earnings beat on both revenue and non-GAAP EPS.
  • Azure cloud revenue grew 43% in constant currency, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the full fiscal year and topping analyst expectations.
  • Management projected faster Azure growth for Q1 FY2027 and cut calendar 2026 capex plans to $175 billion from $190 billion, easing investor concerns on AI infrastructure spending.

Robust Fiscal Q4 2026 Results Propel Stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) surged 8.4% in pre-open trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026. Revenue came in at $90.01 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year and above analyst projections of $87.62 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $4.74, exceeding the $4.24 consensus by more than 11%.

Azure Delivers Standout Performance

Azure, Microsoft’s key growth engine and the most closely scrutinized metric for the company, posted a 43% increase in revenue in constant currency during the quarter. This marked its fastest growth rate since early 2022 and surpassed the roughly 40% gain that analysts had anticipated. For the full fiscal year, Azure revenue exceeded $100 billion for the first time.

Guidance, Capex Shift, and AI Momentum

Forward guidance from CFO Amy Hood added another layer of optimism. Management projected that Azure will grow 45% in constant currency in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ahead of the Street’s estimate of 41.4%. At the same time, Microsoft reduced its calendar 2026 capital expenditure outlook to $175 billion from a previously outlined $190 billion.

The cut in capex plans was particularly significant for investors, who had been increasingly concerned that the company’s artificial intelligence infrastructure spending might not have a clear limit. The updated spending framework helped alleviate those fears while still supporting continued AI-related growth.

Key Operating Metrics and Shareholder Returns

Operationally, Microsoft highlighted rapid adoption of its AI tools and strong long-term demand indicators. Paid seats for Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million, up from 20 million just three months earlier. In addition, commercial remaining performance obligations rose 84% year-over-year to $678 billion, signaling substantial visibility into future cloud and software revenue streams.

The company also continued to return capital to investors, distributing $10.2 billion through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

MetricReportedExpectation / Prior
Fiscal Q4 2026 Revenue$90.01 billion$87.62 billion consensus
Fiscal Q4 2026 Non-GAAP EPS$4.74$4.24 consensus
Azure Revenue Growth (Q4, constant currency)43%~40% modeled by analysts
Full-Year Azure Revenue>$100 billionFirst time above $100 billion
Q1 FY2027 Azure Growth Guidance (constant currency)45%41.4% Street estimate
Calendar 2026 Capex Plan$175 billion$190 billion previously communicated
Microsoft 365 Copilot Paid Seats>30 million20 million three months earlier
Commercial Remaining Performance Obligations$678 billionUp 84% year-over-year
Capital Returned in Quarter$10.2 billionDividends and buybacks
Pre-open Stock Price$423.2152-week high: $555.45

Macro Backdrop and Broader Market Context

The move in Microsoft shares came against a mixed macroeconomic setting. The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% on July 29, although three members of the Federal Open Market Committee dissented in favor of a rate increase. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to a 19-year high.

In the prior session, equity markets weakened, with the S&P 500 dropping sharply and the Nasdaq also declining, weighed down by chip sector losses and higher oil prices. During the current session, major indexes are staging a modest recovery: the S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is higher by 0.8%, and the Dow is advancing 0.4%. Microsoft’s sharp rally, however, significantly outpaces these index-level gains.

Market Reaction and Valuation Implications

The convergence of a broad-based earnings beat, record Azure growth, stronger-than-expected Q1 guidance, and a lower capital expenditure outlook for 2026 has driven one of Microsoft’s most pronounced single-session stock reactions in recent memory. Shares traded at $423.21, allowing the company to recapture a meaningful portion of the ground lost after spending much of 2026 well below its 52-week high of $555.45.

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