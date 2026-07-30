Microsoft Climbs as Cloud Business Powers Earnings

Key Moments

Microsoft stock jumped 8.4% in pre-market trading after a broad fiscal Q4 2026 earnings beat on both revenue and non-GAAP EPS.

Azure cloud revenue grew 43% in constant currency, surpassing the $100 billion mark for the full fiscal year and topping analyst expectations.

Management projected faster Azure growth for Q1 FY2027 and cut calendar 2026 capex plans to $175 billion from $190 billion, easing investor concerns on AI infrastructure spending.

Robust Fiscal Q4 2026 Results Propel Stock

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) surged 8.4% in pre-open trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026. Revenue came in at $90.01 billion, an 18% increase year-over-year and above analyst projections of $87.62 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $4.74, exceeding the $4.24 consensus by more than 11%.

Azure Delivers Standout Performance

Azure, Microsoft’s key growth engine and the most closely scrutinized metric for the company, posted a 43% increase in revenue in constant currency during the quarter. This marked its fastest growth rate since early 2022 and surpassed the roughly 40% gain that analysts had anticipated. For the full fiscal year, Azure revenue exceeded $100 billion for the first time.

Guidance, Capex Shift, and AI Momentum

Forward guidance from CFO Amy Hood added another layer of optimism. Management projected that Azure will grow 45% in constant currency in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ahead of the Street’s estimate of 41.4%. At the same time, Microsoft reduced its calendar 2026 capital expenditure outlook to $175 billion from a previously outlined $190 billion.

The cut in capex plans was particularly significant for investors, who had been increasingly concerned that the company’s artificial intelligence infrastructure spending might not have a clear limit. The updated spending framework helped alleviate those fears while still supporting continued AI-related growth.

Key Operating Metrics and Shareholder Returns

Operationally, Microsoft highlighted rapid adoption of its AI tools and strong long-term demand indicators. Paid seats for Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million, up from 20 million just three months earlier. In addition, commercial remaining performance obligations rose 84% year-over-year to $678 billion, signaling substantial visibility into future cloud and software revenue streams.

The company also continued to return capital to investors, distributing $10.2 billion through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Metric Reported Expectation / Prior Fiscal Q4 2026 Revenue $90.01 billion $87.62 billion consensus Fiscal Q4 2026 Non-GAAP EPS $4.74 $4.24 consensus Azure Revenue Growth (Q4, constant currency) 43% ~40% modeled by analysts Full-Year Azure Revenue >$100 billion First time above $100 billion Q1 FY2027 Azure Growth Guidance (constant currency) 45% 41.4% Street estimate Calendar 2026 Capex Plan $175 billion $190 billion previously communicated Microsoft 365 Copilot Paid Seats >30 million 20 million three months earlier Commercial Remaining Performance Obligations $678 billion Up 84% year-over-year Capital Returned in Quarter $10.2 billion Dividends and buybacks Pre-open Stock Price $423.21 52-week high: $555.45

Macro Backdrop and Broader Market Context

The move in Microsoft shares came against a mixed macroeconomic setting. The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% on July 29, although three members of the Federal Open Market Committee dissented in favor of a rate increase. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to a 19-year high.

In the prior session, equity markets weakened, with the S&P 500 dropping sharply and the Nasdaq also declining, weighed down by chip sector losses and higher oil prices. During the current session, major indexes are staging a modest recovery: the S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is higher by 0.8%, and the Dow is advancing 0.4%. Microsoft’s sharp rally, however, significantly outpaces these index-level gains.

Market Reaction and Valuation Implications

The convergence of a broad-based earnings beat, record Azure growth, stronger-than-expected Q1 guidance, and a lower capital expenditure outlook for 2026 has driven one of Microsoft’s most pronounced single-session stock reactions in recent memory. Shares traded at $423.21, allowing the company to recapture a meaningful portion of the ground lost after spending much of 2026 well below its 52-week high of $555.45.