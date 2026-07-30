Lam Research Soars After Record Results and Strong Outlook

Key Moments

Lam Research shares jumped 7.8% in pre-market trading after it reported record quarterly and full-year financial results.

June-quarter revenue reached $6.72 billion, with gross margin at 52% and diluted EPS at $1.82, all at record or multi-decade highs.

Management projected September-quarter revenue of $8.1 billion (plus or minus $400 million) and EPS of $2.15, well above analyst expectations.

Record Quarter Caps Strong Fiscal Year

Lam Research stock traded sharply higher in pre-open activity after the company released quarterly results that set multiple records and delivered guidance that significantly exceeded market forecasts.

For the June quarter, Lam Research reported revenue of $6.72 billion. This represented a 15% increase versus the prior quarter and a 30% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. The June performance completed a record full fiscal year 2026 in which the company generated $23.2 billion in total revenue.

Profitability metrics also reached standout levels. Gross margin came in at 52%, described as the highest quarterly result in two decades. Operating margin was 38.4%, marking a new record for the company. Diluted earnings per share were $1.82, another record figure and ahead of the consensus estimate of approximately $1.68.

Guidance Significantly Outpaces Expectations

Lam Research’s outlook for the upcoming quarter appeared to be a key catalyst for the stock’s pre-market surge. For the September quarter, management projected revenue of $8.1 billion, plus or minus $400 million. The company also forecast a gross margin of approximately 52%, an operating margin of 39.5%, and earnings per share of $2.15.

The revenue guidance was described as roughly 13.6% above analyst estimates, an unusually large upside surprise within the semiconductor equipment group.

AI Demand and Advanced Packaging Drive Momentum

Commentary from management highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence on Lam Research’s business. CEO Tim Archer emphasized that AI demand is driving a broad-based equipment boom, with customers working through cleanroom constraints to expand production. The company also pointed to advanced packaging revenues – a segment tied to AI chip stacking – which are expected to grow more than 50% in calendar 2026.

Supportive Industry and Market Backdrop

Lam Research’s results arrived against a generally favorable backdrop for semiconductor equipment and broader equity markets. Peer KLA had previously reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat on July 28 and raised its full-year 2026 wafer fab equipment (WFE) outlook to the low-$150 billion range. That outlook was described as consistent with Lam’s own upgraded forecast and was seen as reinforcing the strength of the current equipment cycle.

Several analysts responded to Lam Research’s report by lifting their price targets. HSBC analyst Aditha Metuku increased the firm’s target on Lam Research stock to $333 from $247 while maintaining a Hold rating. Evercore ISI raised its price target to $355 from $300 and kept an Outperform rating.

Broader equity indices were also providing a constructive environment, with the Nasdaq up 0.9% and the S&P 500 up 0.5%, described as a supportive backdrop for growth and technology-oriented stocks.

Extended Growth Streak and AI-Driven Cycle

The latest results and outlook were framed as the outcome of multiple reinforcing drivers: a record earnings beat, guidance well ahead of consensus, an upgraded WFE market view, and strong peer performance.

Lam Research’s 30% year-over-year revenue increase marked its ninth consecutive quarter of growth. This sustained expansion was highlighted as evidence of the strength of the current upcycle and as a factor underpinning investor confidence that the AI-related equipment cycle still has meaningful runway.

Key Financial Metrics Overview