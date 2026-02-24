Altcoin Declines Deepen as Bitcoin Slides Below $64,000

Key Moments

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades below $500 on Tuesday after a 13% decline the previous day, with technical signals pointing to further downside.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) extends losses for a fourth straight session and remains well below both its 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

Pump.fun (PUMP) hovers just above key support near $0.001678 after an 11% drop on Monday, with downside targets mapped to lower pivot levels.

Macro Backdrop and Market Sentiment

Altcoins such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Pump.fun (PUMP) are among the weakest performers over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin trades below $64,000 on Tuesday. Price action across these tokens reflects broad-based selling pressure in the cryptocurrency complex.

The overall digital asset market remains under strain as the US President Donald Trump seeks new legal avenues under national security grounds to implement additional tariffs. At the same time, the US equity market finished Monday in negative territory. CoinMarketCap’s Fear and Greed Index stands at 11, signaling extreme fear and underscoring that sellers retain control.

Technical Overview: Key Levels at a Glance

Token Recent Price Context Key Support Levels Key Resistance / Recovery Levels Momentum Indicators Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Below $500 on Tuesday after a 13% drop Monday $443 support (October 17 low) $500 psychological level; 200-day EMA at $544 RSI at 36; MACD below signal line (bearish crossover) Hyperliquid (HYPE) Below $26 on Tuesday after a 9% decline Monday $23.58 (December 21 low); $20.82 (October 10 low) 50-day EMA at $29.08; 200-day EMA at $32.37 RSI at 38; MACD and signal line in steady decline Pump.fun (PUMP) Near $0.001800 on Tuesday after an 11% drop Monday $0.001678 support; S2 pivot at $0.001199 S1 pivot at $0.001945; 50-day EMA at $0.002300 RSI at 37; MACD turning lower after recent crossover

Bitcoin Cash: Sub-$500 Trade and Death Cross Risks

Bitcoin Cash is quoted below $500 at the time of writing on Tuesday, extending weakness after a 13% fall on the previous day. The token trades under its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $544, while the 50-day EMA at $555 is sloping downward, creating the risk of a potential death cross formation.

From a technical perspective, the prevailing direction for BCH appears skewed toward the $443 support area, which coincides with the low recorded on October 17.

Indicators on the daily chart point to deteriorating momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 36, approaching the oversold band as selling pressure builds. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has slipped below its signal line, producing a bearish crossover.

A sustained move back above the $500 psychological threshold, confirmed by a decisive daily close, could ease immediate downside pressure and open room for a recovery toward the 200-day EMA at $544.

Hyperliquid: Fourth Straight Day of Losses

Hyperliquid changes hands below $26 on Tuesday, prolonging its downtrend after a 9% loss on the previous day. The HYPE token has now fallen for four consecutive sessions and trades well beneath the 50-day EMA at $29.08 and the 200-day EMA at $32.37, reinforcing its bearish technical stance.

On the daily chart, the RSI stands at 38, extending its downward trajectory while still leaving room before oversold conditions are reached. The MACD and its signal line remain in a steady decline, with bearish histogram bars widening, reflecting persistent negative momentum.

Immediate technical supports are defined by the December 21 low at $23.58 and the October 10 low at $20.82. On the upside, a recovery would likely require the token to reclaim the 50-day EMA at $29.08 to reestablish a constructive short-term outlook.

Pump.fun: Testing Critical Support Near Prior Rebound Zone

Pump.fun trades close to $0.001800 at press time on Tuesday after dropping 11% on Monday. The token, linked to a meme coin launchpad, continues a broader downtrend that has been in place since late September and is now tracking toward the $0.001678 support level, which previously acted as a springboard for a rebound on February 6.

A decisive daily close below $0.001678 would expose the S2 pivot point at $0.001199 as the next downside target.

The RSI at 37 sits just above oversold territory, highlighting mounting selling pressure. Meanwhile, the MACD and its signal line have resumed a downward move following a crossover on Monday, indicating renewed bearish momentum on the daily logarithmic chart.

If PUMP recaptures the S1 pivot at $0.001945, it could then look to challenge the 50-day EMA at $0.002300 as a near-term resistance and potential inflection level.