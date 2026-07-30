Euro Eases as Markets Brace for BoE, Eurozone Data

Key Moments

EUR/GBP retreats from a four-week high of 0.8585, holding above the prior peak at 0.8573 and trading at 0.8577.

Eurozone data releases on GDP, unemployment, and consumer confidence are set to frame the Euro’s macro backdrop.

The Bank of England is anticipated to keep its 3.75% Bank Rate unchanged amid a divided policy committee.

Euro Holds Firm After Touching Four-Week High

The Euro (EUR) has slipped from a fresh four-week high of 0.8585 against the British Pound (GBP) on Thursday, but the broader upward bias remains intact as the cross stays above the previous top at 0.8573. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is quoted at 0.8577, with traders positioning around upcoming macroeconomic releases from the Eurozone and the latest monetary policy decision from the Bank of England (BoE).

Eurozone Growth, Labor Market and Sentiment in Focus

Expectations point to a return to expansion in the Eurozone economy in the second quarter. Preliminary figures for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are projected to show quarterly growth of 0.2%, offsetting the 0.2% contraction recorded in the first quarter. On an annual basis, GDP is anticipated to accelerate to a 0.5% increase, compared with the 0.3% rise seen over the first three months of the year.

Alongside GDP, Eurostat is scheduled to publish the Eurozone unemployment rate for June. Market projections suggest the jobless rate will remain stable at 6.2%. The European Commission is also due to release the final reading of its Consumer Confidence survey, which is expected to validate earlier estimates of a modest improvement to -15.9 in July from -17.7 in June.

Eurozone Indicator Reference Period Consensus Previous Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) Q2 0.2% -0.2% Unemployment Rate June 6.2% 6.2% Consumer Confidence (final) July -15.9 -17.7

BoE Decision Looms as Markets Judge Sterling Outlook

The key event for the session is the BoE’s rate announcement. The central bank is widely expected to leave its Bank Rate unchanged at 3.75%, with a divided Monetary Policy Committee drawing particular attention. Market participants will closely scrutinize the tally of dissenting votes and Governor Andrew Bailey’s subsequent communication for clues on the likelihood of additional tightening in the months ahead.

Rabobank’s FX strategists flag the potential for the British Pound to come under pressure over the coming months as expectations for further BoE rate increases subside and domestic political tensions intensify. They argue that “given the potential for disappointment over a lack of rate rises from the Bank this year, coupled with the likelihood of political friction over budget cuts, we see risk of an upside bias in EUR/GBP towards 0.87 on a 3-month view.” In their assessment, this backdrop leaves the Euro/Pound cross tilted to the upside as investors re-evaluate the UK’s monetary and fiscal outlook.

Economic Indicator Details

The Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) for the Eurozone, published quarterly by Eurostat, measures the total value of all goods and services produced in the currency bloc over a specific period. The quarter-on-quarter reading compares activity in the reference quarter with the prior one. A stronger GDP figure is generally considered supportive for the Euro, while a weaker outcome is typically negative for the currency.

Indicator Next Release Frequency Consensus Previous Source Gross Domestic Product s.a. (QoQ) – Eurozone Thu Jul 30, 2026 09:00 (Prel) Quarterly 0.2% -0.2% Eurostat BoE Interest Rate Decision Thu Jul 30, 2026 11:00 Irregular 3.75% 3.75% Bank of England

The BoE Interest Rate Decision follows one of the central bank’s eight scheduled meetings each year. When the BoE adopts a hawkish stance on inflation and raises interest rates, the outcome is usually viewed as positive for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Conversely, if policymakers take a dovish approach and either hold rates steady or cut them, the decision is generally interpreted as negative for GBP.