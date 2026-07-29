Vulcan Materials Tops Forecasts on Demand

Key Moments:

Vulcan Materials (N:VMC) reported second-quarter adjusted profit of $2.59 per share, up from $2.45 a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue increased about 3% to $2.16 billion, surpassing analysts’ average estimate of $2.12 billion.

Aggregates shipments rose 1% year over year, supported by public construction and large projects, despite weather-related disruptions in Texas and parts of the Southeast.

Strong Core Demand Lifts Quarterly Performance

On July 29, Vulcan Materials (N:VMC) reported that it exceeded Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profit, with results supported by healthy demand for its construction materials, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Robust spending on infrastructure, data centers, and energy projects supported order volumes for Vulcan Materials and similar producers. At the same time, geopolitical tensions and elevated energy prices increased input costs for the company.

Management Outlook and Strategic Focus

Vulcan Materials highlighted its focus on growth through acquisitions and confirmed its full-year earnings outlook.

Strategic acquisitions:



“The pipeline for strategic acquisitions remains active and we have the financial strength and flexibility to capitalize on the most value-accretive opportunities,” CEO Ronnie Pruitt said.

“The pipeline for strategic acquisitions remains active and we have the financial strength and flexibility to capitalize on the most value-accretive opportunities,” CEO Ronnie Pruitt said. Guidance: The company reiterated its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Operational Highlights and Market Conditions

Solid public-sector construction activity and sizable projects across most of the company’s regions contributed to a 1% year-over-year increase in aggregates shipments during the second quarter.

However, Vulcan Materials noted that heavy rainfall during the May-June period weighed on shipments in Texas and certain southeastern markets. In addition, the company’s non-aggregates operations came under pressure from higher asphalt costs and lower shipments caused by adverse weather.

Financial Results

Vulcan Materials delivered higher revenue and earnings in the quarter ended June 30, exceeding analyst projections.