EUR/GBP Steady Near 0.8680 Amid Geo Risk, German Data

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8680 on Monday, showing little change as price action remains constrained.

Mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and potential threats to key Oil routes are keeping risk appetite subdued.

Investors are focused on upcoming German inflation data and the European Central Bank’s policy outlook amid rising stagflation concerns.

Euro-Pound Cross Steady in Cautious Trade

EUR/GBP is trading near 0.8680 on Monday at the time of writing, with the pair effectively flat on the day. Market participants are keeping activity restrained as they balance escalating geopolitical concerns in the Middle East with anticipation of important inflation data out of Germany.

The lack of directional conviction reflects a broader risk-averse stance, as investors avoid large positions ahead of potential catalysts on both the geopolitical and macroeconomic fronts.

Middle East Tensions and Oil Route Risks Dominate Sentiment

Comments from US President Donald Trump, who characterized the current Iranian leadership as “very reasonable,” have not meaningfully shifted market sentiment. Instead, investors remain focused on the possibility of a broader regional flare-up, particularly involving Iran-backed Houthis.

Market attention is centered on the potential threat posed by the Houthis to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key transit point for global Oil shipments. Any disruption to this chokepoint could intensify existing concerns in energy markets and keep risk assets under pressure.

Against this backdrop, upside in the Euro has been limited, as traders remain wary of further geopolitical shocks and the implications of sustained Oil price strength.

German Inflation in Focus for ECB Outlook

In the macroeconomic sphere, traders are closely awaiting Germany’s preliminary March inflation readings. The upcoming data set includes the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) as well as the national Consumer Price Index (CPI), both of which are viewed as crucial inputs for shaping expectations around the European Central Bank’s future policy stance.

According to Bob Savage from BNY, risks of stagflation in the Eurozone are rising as energy prices move higher. He highlights that headline inflation could be driven upward by fuel costs, while underlying or core inflation may remain comparatively subdued. Within this framework, the ECB is expected to proceed carefully as it evaluates potential second-round effects from higher energy prices on broader inflation dynamics.

Savage also suggests that markets may eventually pare back expectations for aggressive front-end rate hikes in both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. However, he cautions that this adjustment process could be characterized by heightened volatility.

Data, Sentiment, and Policy Signals in Europe and the UK

Earlier Eurozone sentiment indicators were reported broadly stronger than anticipated, but they failed to generate a significant reaction in the Euro. Market participants appear more attuned to the forthcoming inflation figures, evolving geopolitical headlines, and the trajectory of energy prices.

In the United Kingdom, the Bank of England signaled earlier this month that a potential interest rate increase could come as soon as April, as elevated energy prices continue to underpin inflation worries. This guidance remains an important factor for Sterling traders, particularly in the context of persistent Oil market concerns.

At the same time, fears that the conflict in the Middle East could broaden are fueling expectations of prolonged upward pressure on Oil prices. Such a scenario would likely pose headwinds for currencies tied to economies that are heavily reliant on energy imports, including the United Kingdom.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table presents the intraday percentage changes of the Euro (EUR) against a selection of major currencies. On this basis, the Euro has been strongest versus the New Zealand Dollar.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.20% -0.42% 0.14% 0.35% 0.55% 0.15% EUR -0.15% 0.03% -0.53% -0.01% 0.23% 0.40% -0.01% GBP -0.20% -0.03% -0.59% -0.02% 0.18% 0.35% -0.04% JPY 0.42% 0.53% 0.59% 0.55% 0.77% 0.95% 0.55% CAD -0.14% 0.01% 0.02% -0.55% 0.21% 0.35% -0.01% AUD -0.35% -0.23% -0.18% -0.77% -0.21% 0.19% -0.21% NZD -0.55% -0.40% -0.35% -0.95% -0.35% -0.19% -0.41% CHF -0.15% 0.00% 0.04% -0.55% 0.00% 0.21% 0.41%

The heat map reflects the percentage move of each base currency in the left-hand column relative to each quote currency in the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro as the base currency and the US Dollar as the quote shows the percentage change for EUR/USD in the corresponding cell.