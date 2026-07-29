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Home » Stock Market News » Generac Jumps on Earnings Beat, Data Center Demand

Generac Jumps on Earnings Beat, Data Center Demand

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
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Key Moments

  • Generac stock climbed 8.9% in pre-market trading after reporting adjusted EPS of $2.91, far above the roughly $2.00 analyst consensus.
  • Q2 2026 net sales rose 11% year-on-year to $1.17 billion, slightly below Wall Street expectations of $1.18 billion.
  • Commercial & Industrial segment sales grew about 29% to $556 million, supported by substantial data center-related demand and new global supply agreements.

Robust Earnings and Tariff Refunds Lift Generac

Generac shares moved sharply higher in pre-open trading, rising 8.9%, after the power generation and energy technology company released a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings report before the market opened.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.91, significantly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of roughly $2.00. Profitability benefited meaningfully from a pre-tax impact of approximately $71 million related to tariff refunds that were recorded during the quarter, boosting both net income and adjusted earnings metrics.

Net sales for the quarter increased 11% year-over-year to $1.17 billion. While that represented solid top-line growth compared with the prior year’s second quarter, it was marginally below Wall Street’s expectation of $1.18 billion.

Segment Performance and Data Center Momentum

Beyond the one-time tariff benefit, Generac’s underlying performance was supported by strong structural trends in its commercial operations. The Commercial & Industrial segment generated approximately 29% sales growth, reaching $556 million. Core growth in this segment was primarily driven by accelerating revenue from products sold into the global data center market.

Management highlighted new strategic relationships in this area. The company confirmed a global supply agreement with a leading hyperscale data center operator, securing nearly $700 million of committed volume for 2027. In addition, on June 24th, Generac signed a second global supply agreement with another hyperscale customer.

Guidance Upgrade: Margin Outlook Raised

Reflecting the stronger profitability picture, Generac raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin guidance. The company now expects a range of 20.0-21.0%, up from the previous outlook of 18.5-19.5%. The revised range incorporates an estimated 1.5% benefit from the tariff refunds.

MetricReportedExpectation / Prior
Adjusted EPS$2.91~$2.00 (analyst consensus)
Net Sales (Q2 2026)$1.17 billion$1.18 billion (Wall Street estimate)
Net Sales Growth vs. Prior-Year Q211%Not specified
Commercial & Industrial Sales$556 millionApproximately 29% growth year-on-year
2027 Hyperscale Supply CommitmentNearly $700 millionNew global supply agreement
Prior Adjusted EBITDA Margin Outlook18.5-19.5%Before revision
New Adjusted EBITDA Margin Outlook20.0-21.0%Includes ~1.5% tariff refund impact
Tariff Refund Impact (pre-tax)~$71 millionRecorded in the quarter

Market Context and Relative Positioning

Generac’s move higher unfolded against a backdrop of broader market uncertainty. Investors were focused on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision, where rates were widely expected to remain unchanged, although some market participants continued to consider the possibility of a hike.

At the same time, shares of chipmakers declined in early trading, pressuring the Nasdaq toward correction territory amid concerns about AI-related capital expenditure and chip-making developments in China. In contrast, Generac appeared relatively insulated, as it is positioned as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure build-out rather than being directly exposed to those specific headwinds.

Investor Takeaways

The combination of a substantial earnings beat, a sizable one-off boost from tariff refunds, accelerating demand tied to data centers, and an upgraded margin outlook provided investors with multiple catalysts to buy the stock. These factors helped drive Generac sharply higher ahead of the open, even as major indices showed less conviction on a day shaped by monetary policy expectations.

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