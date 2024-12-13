Sweden’s unemployment rate at 7.4% in November

The rate of unemployment in Sweden was reported at 7.4% in November, up from 7.1% in the same month of the preceding year.

The number of unemployed persons went up by 18,000 to 418,000, data by Statistics Sweden showed.

In the meantime, the number of employed individuals dropped by 58,000 to 5.202 million in November.

Sweden’s employment rate was reported at 68.3%, while the labor force participation rate went down by 0.7% to 73.8%.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the jobless rate stood at 8.5% in November, without change from October.

The Swedish Krona was 0.23% firmer on the day against the US Dollar, with the USD/SEK currency pair last trading at 10.9844.