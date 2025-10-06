Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Spot Silver hits fresh 14 1/2-year high amid safe-haven bids

Spot Silver hits fresh 14 1/2-year high amid safe-haven bids

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: October 6, 2025

Spot Silver scaled a fresh 14 1/2-year high of $48.76/oz. on Monday, supported by expectations of more Federal Reserve rate cuts, concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown and a drop in the Japanese Yen, which heightened the safe-haven appeal of the metal.

The Japanese Yen plunged against the greenback after Sanae Takaichi, a fiscal dove, was elected to become the next Prime Minister.

At the same time, the ongoing US government shutdown hampered public economic activity, risked job cuts and delayed crucial economic data, including the Non-Farm Payrolls report, ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Markets are now pricing in about a 96% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and an 84% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

Last week, Fed Governor Stephen Miran once again expressed support for an aggressive rate cut trajectory because of the impact of the Trump administration’s economic policies.

Additionally, robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices amid supply constraints. Silver is facing its fifth successive year of a structural market deficit, with output of 844 million ounces well short of demand.

The white metal plays a key role in solar energy, electronics and broader electrification efforts.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4020-1.4143. The pair closed at 1.4139, gaining 0.71% on a daily basis.At 8:19 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.54% for the day to trade at 1.4103. The pair touched a daily high at 1.4135. […]
  • Copper Slips More Than 2% on China Manufacturing SlowdownCopper Slips More Than 2% on China Manufacturing Slowdown During the European morning trade on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange copper for July delivery fell 2,3% on the day and traded at $3,302 a pound.Copper price was strongly influenced by the Advance Manufacturing […]
  • J.C. Penney share price up, reports stronger holiday salesJ.C. Penney share price up, reports stronger holiday sales J.C. Penney Company Inc reported better-than-expected holiday sales late Tuesday, boosting its shares to levels unseen since last November.The department store operator stated same-store sales increase of 3.7% during the nine weeks of […]
  • USD/CHF climbed higher in light tradeUSD/CHF climbed higher in light trade US dollar was trading at higher levels against the Swiss franc on Monday, as the series of US data later in week was eyed amid the continuing lack of clarity over the future of Federal Reserve Bank’s stimulus.USD/CHF reached its highest […]
  • Bowman buys California-headquartered Blankinship & AssociatesBowman buys California-headquartered Blankinship & Associates Bowman Consulting Group Ltd said on Monday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blankinship & Associates.Founded in 2000 and based in Davis, California, Blankinship is an environmental sciences and engineering […]
  • Lynas Rare Earths Soars 12.52% to A$9.26 as Supply Jitters Rattle Global AutomakersLynas Rare Earths Soars 12.52% to A$9.26 as Supply Jitters Rattle Global Automakers Key Moments: Lynas Rare Earths surged 12.52% to A$9.26 on Thursday, its highest price in several years. German automakers issued fresh warnings about the impact of China’s export restrictions on rare-earth materials. CLEPA has […]