Silver Surges Toward $60 as Oil Slumps on Iran Truce

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades sharply higher near $60.00 during the Asian session, gaining more than 2%.

A pause in US-Iran military escalation has driven WTI Oil down 5.6% to near $84.00, easing inflation and rate concerns.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its upcoming Wednesday policy announcement.

Middle East De-escalation Lifts Silver, Hits Oil

Silver prices are trading significantly higher near $60.00 in Asian dealings on Monday, with the metal starting the week on a strong footing. The move comes as a pause in military aggression between the United States and Iran has driven a sharp decline in oil prices.

The recent exchange of attacks between the US and Iran has halted after US ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told “Fox News ⁠Sunday” that President Donald Trump had decided to pause US attacks to create more room for diplomatic efforts, according to Reuters.

During Asian trading, WTI Oil is down 5.6% and quoted near $84.00. The steep drop in crude has tempered worries about persistently high inflation, which in turn has reduced fears that global central banks will need to push interest rates higher in the near term.

In previous months, Silver lagged as the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East supported oil prices. From a macro perspective, elevated interest rates generally undermine the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver.

Fed Decision in Focus

Looking ahead, market participants will closely monitor the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged, a stance that could be supportive for yield-sensitive assets if maintained.

Silver Technical Overview

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading around $60 and is attempting to reclaim the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently located at $59.35.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving toward the mid-40s, signaling a modest improvement in momentum rather than a clear sign of bearish exhaustion.

On the upside, a firm daily close above the 20-day EMA at $59.35 is viewed as necessary to alleviate immediate downside pressure and pave the way for a more meaningful recovery. On the downside, the July 17 low at $54.77 stands out as a key support level.

Indicator Level Implication Spot price (XAG/USD) Around $60.00 Trading sharply higher in Asian session 20-day EMA $59.35 Break above would ease immediate downside pressure Key support $54.77 (July 17 low) Major downside reference level 14-day RSI Mid-40s (approaching) Indicates modestly improving momentum WTI Oil Near $84.00 Down 5.6% in Asian trade

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Silver as an Investment: Key Characteristics

Silver is a widely traded precious metal and has long served as both a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although it is generally less prominent than Gold in investor portfolios, market participants may turn to Silver to diversify holdings, capture its intrinsic value, or potentially hedge against periods of elevated inflation.

Investors can gain exposure to Silver through physical holdings, such as coins and bars, or through financial instruments like Exchange Traded Funds that track its price in global markets.

Drivers of Silver Price Movements

Silver prices can respond to a broad set of macro and market forces. Geopolitical stress or growing fears of a severe economic downturn can push Silver higher due to its safe-haven characteristics, though typically with a milder reaction than Gold.

As a non-yielding asset, Silver tends to benefit when interest rates move lower. Price action is also closely tied to the performance of the US Dollar, since Silver is priced in USD (XAG/USD). A stronger Dollar often caps Silver gains, while Dollar weakness can support higher Silver prices.

Other important elements include investment demand, mining output – Silver is significantly more plentiful than Gold – and recycling activity, all of which can influence supply-demand dynamics.

Industrial and Cross-Market Influences

Industrial usage is a major pillar of Silver demand. The metal is heavily utilized in industries such as electronics and solar energy, supported by its very high electrical conductivity, which exceeds that of both Copper and Gold. Strong industrial demand can lift prices, whereas a slowdown can exert downward pressure.

Economic trends in the United States, China, and India can also shape Silver price swings. Large industrial sectors in the US and especially China use Silver in various manufacturing processes. In India, consumer appetite for Silver jewelry plays a significant role in determining demand.

Historically, Silver has tended to move in tandem with Gold. When Gold prices rise, Silver often advances as well due to their similar roles as safe-haven assets. The Gold/Silver ratio – the number of ounces of Silver required to match the value of one ounce of Gold – is frequently used to gauge relative value between the two metals. Some investors interpret a high ratio as a sign that Silver is undervalued or Gold is overvalued, while a low ratio may be seen as suggesting the opposite.