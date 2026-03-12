Canadian Dollar Gains as Oil Jumps on Tensions

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades near 1.3580 in Asian hours as the Canadian Dollar firms on higher oil prices.

WTI crude extends a three-session advance to around $91.60 as Iran-related tensions escalate.

February US CPI prints broadly in line with expectations, reinforcing views of steady Fed policy in the near term.

CAD Benefits from Oil Spike and Strait of Hormuz Disruption

USD/CAD is giving back gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3580 during Asian hours on Thursday. The move reflects renewed strength in the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD), which is drawing support from higher energy prices and heightened focus on Canada as a stable energy supplier to the United States following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran conflict.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has extended its advance for a third consecutive session and is trading near $91.60 at the time of writing. The rally in oil comes as markets concentrate on the risk of a prolonged war involving Iran, which is overshadowing a coordinated release of strategic oil reserves by major economies.

Despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreeing to what is described as its largest-ever coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil, market participants are treating the emergency measure as insufficient in the face of escalating geopolitical risks.

Geopolitical Escalation in the Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it launched a joint operation with Lebanon’s Hezbollah targeting locations in Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. In a separate development, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry reported on Thursday that Iran has targeted fuel tanks at a facility in Muharraq Governorate, one of Bahrain’s four administrative regions.

The widening scope of hostilities and direct threats to energy infrastructure are feeding into the surge in crude prices, indirectly bolstering the CAD due to Canada’s status as a major oil exporter.

US Dollar Supported by Inflation Concerns

While the Canadian Dollar is benefitting from the oil rally, the downside for USD/CAD may be limited as the US Dollar (USD) remains underpinned. Rising energy prices are increasing inflationary risks and are seen as reducing the probability of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Data released on Wednesday showed that the February US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% month-over-month and 2.4% year-over-year, broadly matching market expectations. Core CPI, which removes food and energy components, increased 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.5% annually.

The relatively stable inflation readings have eased worries about a sudden acceleration in price pressures and strengthened expectations that the Fed may keep policy rates unchanged in the near term. However, analysts point out that the latest CPI figures do not yet fully capture the recent jump in oil prices stemming from geopolitical developments. Market attention will turn to US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Friday.

Indicator Period Measure Value Headline CPI February MoM 0.3% Headline CPI February YoY 2.4% Core CPI (ex-food & energy) February MoM 0.2% Core CPI (ex-food & energy) February YoY 2.5%

Fundamental Drivers of the Canadian Dollar

The Canadian Dollar is influenced by several core factors, including interest rate settings by the Bank of Canada (BoC), movements in oil prices, the overall health of the domestic economy, inflation trends, and the country’s trade balance. Since oil is Canada’s largest export, shifts in energy prices can have a swift impact on CAD, with higher oil prices typically supporting the currency as global demand for Canadian exports rises.

Risk sentiment also plays a role. In risk-on environments, investors tend to favor higher-yielding or growth-sensitive assets, which is generally positive for CAD. Conversely, risk-off episodes can weigh on the currency as investors seek safer havens.

Impact of BoC Policy and Inflation on CAD

The BoC exerts significant influence over the Canadian Dollar through its control of benchmark interest rates. By adjusting policy rates, the central bank affects borrowing costs across the economy with the primary objective of keeping inflation within a 1-3% target range. Higher interest rates are typically supportive of CAD, while lower rates can be negative.

The BoC can also deploy quantitative easing or tightening to manage financial conditions. Quantitative easing, which increases liquidity, is generally CAD-negative, whereas quantitative tightening, which withdraws liquidity, tends to be CAD-positive.

In the current global environment, inflation has taken on a nuanced role. Although inflation traditionally erodes the value of money, in open capital markets higher inflation often prompts central banks to raise interest rates. Those higher yields can attract foreign capital, bolstering the domestic currency. In Canada’s case, sustained inflation pressures that lead to tighter BoC policy can support the CAD.

Broader Economic Data and CAD Performance

Beyond inflation and interest rates, a range of macroeconomic indicators affects the Canadian Dollar. Data such as gross domestic product (GDP), Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs), employment reports, and consumer confidence provide insight into economic momentum.

Robust data readings tend to be favorable for CAD, not only by drawing in foreign investment but also by increasing the likelihood that the BoC may lean toward higher interest rates. Weaker data typically has the opposite effect, putting pressure on the currency.

Given the tight economic ties between Canada and the United States, developments in the US economy are additionally crucial. As Canada’s largest trading partner, fluctuations in US growth and demand can significantly influence Canada’s trade flows and, by extension, the value of the Canadian Dollar.