Seaport Cuts Warner Bros Discovery to Neutral on Delay Risks

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Seaport Research Partners downgraded Warner Bros Discovery from Buy to Neutral due to the extended timeline for its proposed Paramount Skydance acquisition.

The Paramount Skydance deal has been paused until as late as June 1, 2027, amid legal challenges from the Writers Guild and several U.S. state attorneys general.

Seaport reduced its second-quarter 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecasts for Warner Bros Discovery to $9.07 billion and $1.83 billion, respectively.

Merger Delay Drives Rating Change

Seaport Research Partners shifted its rating on Warner Bros Discovery to Neutral from Buy, citing diminished near-term appeal following a significant delay in the company’s planned acquisition involving Paramount Skydance.

Paramount Skydance has decided to pause the transaction until as late as June 1, 2027, while it works through legal challenges raised by the Writers Guild and multiple U.S. state attorneys general. According to Seaport, the extended timetable adds substantial uncertainty and makes other equity opportunities appear more attractive in the interim.

Seaport highlighted that the deal still implies approximately 20% upside relative to the agreed cash consideration, before any ticking fees are factored in. However, the firm argued that the combination of a longer wait and increased risk around the transaction’s completion outweighs that potential upside for now.

Legal Risks and Synergy Realization Pushed Out

The brokerage acknowledged that stretching out the merger schedule may help reduce the immediate risk of injunctions. At the same time, it underscored that this move also delays the start of integration work and pushes back the timeline for realizing anticipated cost and revenue synergies from the combination.

Seaport suggested that shareholders should now expect a protracted period with limited visibility, as the market may not receive substantial updates on the legal proceedings or a revised path to closing for some time.

Forecast Cuts on Weaker Content and Advertising Trends

In addition to the rating change, Seaport trimmed its financial projections for Warner Bros Discovery. The firm cited the underperformance of the film Supergirl, noting that the title generated only about $124 million in global box office receipts and did not recoup its production budget, let alone associated marketing spending.

Seaport also highlighted a softer advertising environment for the company during the summer period. The absence of major sports properties such as the FIFA World Cup, NBA games, and NHL Stanley Cup contests has weighed on ad demand, according to the firm.

Updated Financial Estimates

Reflecting these pressures, Seaport revised its outlook for Warner Bros Discovery’s second-quarter 2026 performance, cutting both revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations.

Metric Change New Estimate (Q2 2026) Revenue Reduced by $236 million $9.07 billion Adjusted EBITDA Reduced by $219 million $1.83 billion

Seaport indicated that these revisions reflect both the weaker-than-anticipated box office performance and the more challenging advertising backdrop, compounding the uncertainty tied to the delayed merger timeline.