Gold Edges Up as Dollar Softens, Sellers in Control

Key Moments

Gold (XAU/USD) rises toward $4,540 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) pulls back slightly.

However, high Oil prices and inflation fears limit further gains.

Meanwhile, XAU/USD stays below its 100-day SMA, keeping a bearish bias in place.

Gold Firms as Dollar Eases from Monthly High

Gold (XAU/USD) moves higher toward $4,540 during the European session. The metal gains support as the US Dollar Index (DXY) pulls back from its monthly high.

However, the upside remains limited. Higher interest rate expectations reduce demand for non-yielding assets like Gold.

As a result, the current rebound lacks strong momentum.

Inflation Fears Rise on Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitical risks continue to shape market sentiment. In particular, tensions in the Middle East are fueling inflation concerns.

Reports suggest the US may consider further military action against Iran. At the same time, regional groups have increased attacks, raising uncertainty.

Consequently, risks to global trade routes are rising. Disruptions near key shipping lanes support higher Oil prices.

Together, these factors add to inflation pressure. This, in turn, reduces the appeal of Gold as a hedge.

OECD Outlook and Fed Expectations Support Dollar

On the macro side, the OECD has raised its US inflation forecast to 4.2%. This is well above earlier estimates.

Moreover, the OECD expects the Federal Reserve to hold rates steady through 2027. This signals a prolonged tight policy stance.

Meanwhile, market pricing shows a different view. Traders see more than a 50% chance of a rate hike in 2026.

Therefore, the rate outlook continues to support the US Dollar. In turn, this caps Gold’s upside potential.

From a technical view, traders may wait for stronger confirmation before calling a bottom near $4,100.

(This story was corrected on March 30 to reflect rate hike expectations for 2026.)

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Remains

Gold trades in a range after breaking below the 100-day SMA. This suggests consolidation within a broader downtrend.

At the same time, the recent bounce from the 200-day SMA offers short-term support. Therefore, traders may act with caution.

The MACD remains in negative territory. In addition, the signal line stays above the MACD line, confirming bearish momentum.

Meanwhile, the RSI holds in the mid-30s. Although it has recovered slightly, it still signals weak momentum.

Key Technical Levels for XAU/USD

Traders are watching several key levels that could shape the next move:

Level Type Comment $4,630 Resistance Near the 100-day SMA; a break higher may support further gains. $4,880 Resistance Next upside target if price clears resistance. $4,380 Support Recent low where selling pressure paused. $4,300 Support Key lower support if bearish pressure returns.

Overall, Gold remains under pressure below the 100-day SMA. However, support at the 200-day SMA may slow further losses.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Fed FAQs

What does the Federal Reserve do?

The Federal Reserve (Fed) manages US monetary policy. Its main goals are stable prices and full employment.

To achieve this, it adjusts interest rates. When inflation rises, the Fed increases rates to slow the economy.

As a result, the US Dollar often strengthens. Higher rates attract global investors.

However, when inflation falls or unemployment rises, the Fed may cut rates. This tends to weaken the Dollar.

How often does the Fed meet?

The Fed holds eight policy meetings each year. During these meetings, officials assess economic conditions.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) makes key decisions. It includes Board members and regional bank presidents.

What is Quantitative Easing (QE)?

Quantitative Easing is an emergency policy tool. The Fed uses it to support the economy during crises.

Under QE, the Fed buys bonds to increase liquidity. This helps boost lending and investment.

However, QE often weakens the US Dollar.

What is Quantitative Tightening (QT)?

Quantitative Tightening is the opposite of QE. The Fed reduces its balance sheet by stopping bond purchases.

In addition, it lets bonds mature without reinvesting. This reduces liquidity in the system.

As a result, QT usually supports the US Dollar.