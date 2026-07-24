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Home » Stock Market News » Bank of America Lifts Payout as Profit Strengthens

Bank of America Lifts Payout as Profit Strengthens

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
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Key Moments

  • Bank of America increased its quarterly common stock dividend by 4 cents, bringing it to 32 cents per share, a 14% rise.
  • The dividend move followed the Federal Reserve’s stress test results, after which some banks announced higher dividends and new share repurchase plans.
  • Bank of America recently beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profit, supported by record trading activity and robust investment banking driven by corporate dealmaking.

Dividend Increase Highlights Capital Return Strategy

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) – Bank of America said on Friday it raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 4 cents, or 14%, to 32 cents per share. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan linked the higher payout to the bank’s focus on returning excess capital to its shareholders.

Context of Broader Capital Actions Across Banks

According to the bank, the dividend increase comes in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s stress test results released last month. Following those results, some banks announced higher dividends along with new share buyback initiatives.

Recent Earnings Performance

Earlier this month, Bank of America reported second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street forecasts. The bank said that global market volatility supported record trading performance, while a rise in corporate dealmaking contributed to stronger investment banking results.

Dividend Details

MetricPrevious LevelNew LevelChange
Quarterly common stock dividend per share28 cents32 cents4 cents increase (14%)
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