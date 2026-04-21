Euro Struggles vs Sterling as UK Jobs Data Lifts Pound

Key Moments

EUR/GBP stayed between 0.8700 and 0.8720. However, it slipped from a session high of 0.8713.

UK ILO Unemployment Rate fell to 4.9% in the three months to February. This surprised markets, which had expected 5.2%.

Eurozone ZEW sentiment data is due soon. Meanwhile, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos will speak and may guide Euro direction.

Range-Bound Trading in EUR/GBP

The Euro trades in a narrow band against the British Pound. EUR/GBP shows no clear trend and moves within a tight range of about 20 pips.

The pair pulled back from an intraday high of 0.8713. This happened after strong UK labor data. As a result, selling pressure has stayed above 0.8700. At the same time, buying interest remains capped below 0.8720.

UK Labor Data Boosts Sterling

The UK Office for National Statistics released new labor figures on Tuesday. First, the ILO Unemployment Rate fell to 4.9% in the three months to February. This was lower than both the previous 5.2% and market expectations. As a result, the Pound gained support.

However, the Claimant Count Change showed a different picture. The number of jobless benefit claims rose by 26.8K in March. This compares with 17.1K in February and also exceeds forecasts of 21.4K. Therefore, the labor outlook remains mixed.

In addition, wage growth eased slightly. Average Earnings Excluding Bonus fell to 3.6% from 3.8%. Even so, it still came in above the expected 3.5%.

Key UK Labor Indicators at a Glance

Indicator Period / Timing Actual Consensus Previous Source ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) Tue Apr 21, 2026 06:00 4.9% 5.2% 5.2% ONS Claimant Count Change Tue Apr 21, 2026 06:00 26.8K 21.4K 24.7K ONS

Eurozone Sentiment and ECB Commentary in Focus

Attention now turns to Eurozone sentiment data, especially the German ZEW survey. This release comes later on Tuesday. Forecasts suggest a further decline in April. This reflects weaker confidence due to geopolitical tensions and higher energy costs.

Meanwhile, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos will speak in Madrid before the data release. Traders will listen closely. In particular, they will look for hints about the ECB’s next policy move.

Geopolitical Developments and FX Market Tone

Market sentiment remains cautious. Traders continue to watch US-Iran peace talks. On Monday, US forces seized an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman. This briefly raised tensions and added uncertainty.

Even so, Iran is still sending a delegation to Pakistan. Talks are scheduled for Tuesday. Therefore, markets remain cautiously optimistic about progress.

As a result, both the Euro and Pound stay near recent highs versus the US Dollar.

Understanding the UK ILO Unemployment Rate

The UK Office for National Statistics publishes the ILO Unemployment Rate. It measures unemployed people as a share of the labor force. This indicator serves as a key signal of economic health.

A rising rate suggests weaker labor conditions. In contrast, a falling rate supports the Pound. The Bank of England also monitors this data closely. Although it focuses on inflation, labor strength often influences policy expectations.

Overall, stronger-than-expected unemployment data usually supports GBP. Weaker results tend to weigh on the currency.

Understanding the Claimant Count Change

The Claimant Count Change tracks monthly changes in benefit claimants. The UK Office for National Statistics publishes this data. It provides an early view of labor market trends.

Rising claims often signal economic weakness. Therefore, they can increase expectations for looser policy. On the other hand, falling claims suggest improving conditions.

Because the data arrives quickly, it often triggers short-term volatility in GBP trading.