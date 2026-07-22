Siemens Energy Slides After GE Vernova Guidance Shock

Key Moments

Siemens Energy shares fell 8% after GE Vernova stock dropped 7% following its updated full-year revenue guidance.

GE Vernova’s second quarter revenue came in at $11.10 billion, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $10.82 billion consensus estimate.

GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue and adjusted free cash flow forecasts, but the new outlook still undershot market expectations.

Siemens Energy Hit by Sector Read-Across

Investing.com — Siemens Energy shares declined 8% on Wednesday, reacting to weakness in peer GE Vernova, whose stock fell 7% after releasing an updated full-year outlook that did not meet market expectations. The setback at the natural-gas turbine maker weighed on sentiment across the broader power equipment space.

GE Vernova’s Second Quarter Performance

GE Vernova reported second quarter revenue of $11.10 billion, representing a 22% year-on-year increase and topping the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Earnings per share were $2.47, compared with $1.86 in the same quarter a year earlier.

Metric Q2 Result YoY Change / Comparison Consensus / Prior Period Revenue $11.10 billion Up 22% YoY $10.82 billion (Bloomberg consensus) Earnings per share $2.47 Up from $1.86 $1.86 (same quarter last year) Adjusted EBITDA $1.25 billion – $1.29 billion (estimate) Net income $649 million Up 32% YoY – Adjusted free cash flow $5.11 billion Up from $194 million $194 million (prior year period)

Updated Full-Year Guidance Disappoints

Although GE Vernova raised its full-year revenue forecast, the updated range failed to satisfy investor expectations. The company now sees revenue between $45.5 billion and $46.5 billion, up from a previous outlook of $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion. Management also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, while reiterating its adjusted EBITDA margin target of 12% to 14%.

Guidance Item New Outlook Prior Outlook Full-year revenue $45.5 billion – $46.5 billion $44.5 billion – $45.5 billion Adjusted free cash flow $11.5 billion – $12.5 billion $6.5 billion – $7.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA margin 12% – 14% 12% – 14%

Segment Results: Power, Wind, and Electrification

GE Vernova’s Power segment delivered revenue of $5.48 billion, an increase of 14% year over year, but slightly below the $5.56 billion market estimate.

Wind revenue declined 9.8% year over year to $2.03 billion, though this figure was stronger than the $1.87 billion consensus estimate.

The Electrification business recorded a sharp rise, with revenue jumping 68% year over year to $3.64 billion, beating the $3.38 billion estimate.

Segment Revenue YoY Change Estimate Power $5.48 billion Up 14% YoY $5.56 billion Wind $2.03 billion Down 9.8% YoY $1.87 billion Electrification $3.64 billion Up 68% YoY $3.38 billion

Backlog and Capacity Outlook

CEO Scott Strazik said the company’s backlog stands at $176 billion, with Gas Power equipment backlog increasing from 100 to 116 gigawatts. The company anticipates reaching at least 125 gigawatts by year-end 2026.