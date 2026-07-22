Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Siemens Energy Slides After GE Vernova Guidance Shock

Siemens Energy Slides After GE Vernova Guidance Shock

Written by Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher
Michael Fisher is an active trader and market analyst. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania and started his career as a private Forex trader back in 2005.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Siemens Energy shares fell 8% after GE Vernova stock dropped 7% following its updated full-year revenue guidance.
  • GE Vernova’s second quarter revenue came in at $11.10 billion, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $10.82 billion consensus estimate.
  • GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue and adjusted free cash flow forecasts, but the new outlook still undershot market expectations.

Siemens Energy Hit by Sector Read-Across

Investing.com — Siemens Energy shares declined 8% on Wednesday, reacting to weakness in peer GE Vernova, whose stock fell 7% after releasing an updated full-year outlook that did not meet market expectations. The setback at the natural-gas turbine maker weighed on sentiment across the broader power equipment space.

GE Vernova’s Second Quarter Performance

GE Vernova reported second quarter revenue of $11.10 billion, representing a 22% year-on-year increase and topping the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Earnings per share were $2.47, compared with $1.86 in the same quarter a year earlier.

MetricQ2 ResultYoY Change / ComparisonConsensus / Prior Period
Revenue$11.10 billionUp 22% YoY$10.82 billion (Bloomberg consensus)
Earnings per share$2.47Up from $1.86$1.86 (same quarter last year)
Adjusted EBITDA$1.25 billion$1.29 billion (estimate)
Net income$649 millionUp 32% YoY
Adjusted free cash flow$5.11 billionUp from $194 million$194 million (prior year period)

Updated Full-Year Guidance Disappoints

Although GE Vernova raised its full-year revenue forecast, the updated range failed to satisfy investor expectations. The company now sees revenue between $45.5 billion and $46.5 billion, up from a previous outlook of $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion. Management also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, while reiterating its adjusted EBITDA margin target of 12% to 14%.

Guidance ItemNew OutlookPrior Outlook
Full-year revenue$45.5 billion – $46.5 billion$44.5 billion – $45.5 billion
Adjusted free cash flow$11.5 billion – $12.5 billion$6.5 billion – $7.5 billion
Adjusted EBITDA margin12% – 14%12% – 14%

Segment Results: Power, Wind, and Electrification

GE Vernova’s Power segment delivered revenue of $5.48 billion, an increase of 14% year over year, but slightly below the $5.56 billion market estimate.

Wind revenue declined 9.8% year over year to $2.03 billion, though this figure was stronger than the $1.87 billion consensus estimate.

The Electrification business recorded a sharp rise, with revenue jumping 68% year over year to $3.64 billion, beating the $3.38 billion estimate.

SegmentRevenueYoY ChangeEstimate
Power$5.48 billionUp 14% YoY$5.56 billion
Wind$2.03 billionDown 9.8% YoY$1.87 billion
Electrification$3.64 billionUp 68% YoY$3.38 billion

Backlog and Capacity Outlook

CEO Scott Strazik said the company’s backlog stands at $176 billion, with Gas Power equipment backlog increasing from 100 to 116 gigawatts. The company anticipates reaching at least 125 gigawatts by year-end 2026.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Gold Nears Two-Week High on Global TensionsGold Nears Two-Week High on Global Tensions Key Moments: Spot gold climbed 1.0% to $4,118.74 an ounce, with futures up 1.1% to $4,123.00 at 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT). Traders monitored an escalating conflict in the Middle East and potential spillover risks to key Persian Gulf […]
  • Bank of America shares close little changed on Friday, bank seeks to double consumer market share in the United States, CEO saysBank of America shares close little changed on Friday, bank seeks to double consumer market share in the United States, CEO says Bank of America Corp's (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moynihan, told the Financial Times that the Wall Street bank sought to double its consumer market share in the United States. However, he did not provide a time frame for […]
  • US stocks advance, pushing Dow Jones to fresh recordUS stocks advance, pushing Dow Jones to fresh record U.S. stocks increased by little, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its record, as investors awaited retailer earnings reports to asses the strength of consumer demand and the likelihood of cuts to monetary stimulus.The Standard […]
  • US stock futures advance on Fed’s policy meetingUS stock futures advance on Fed’s policy meeting Investors are being careful today as they expect Feds Chairman Ben Bernanke to give more information about an eventual stimulus cutback. The main indexes around the world raised. US stock futures followed, indicating a possible jump in main US […]
  • Gold weekly recap, June 9 – June 13Gold weekly recap, June 9 – June 13 Gold futures closed the week higher, as fihgting in Iraq worried investors, boosting demand for safe-havens. Also, below-par economic data from the US weighed on stocks, adding to golds appeal. Next week offers more key economic data, with a […]
  • European stocks slightly climbing backEuropean stocks slightly climbing back European stock market woke up from a three week low before US reports on Q1 GDP. Most European benchmark indexes were slightly or not changed at all. Most of investors consider US bond buying politics to reduce till the end of the year. "The […]