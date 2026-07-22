Siemens Energy Slides After GE Vernova Guidance Shock

Key Moments
- Siemens Energy shares fell 8% after GE Vernova stock dropped 7% following its updated full-year revenue guidance.
- GE Vernova’s second quarter revenue came in at $11.10 billion, up 22% year over year and ahead of the $10.82 billion consensus estimate.
- GE Vernova lifted its full-year revenue and adjusted free cash flow forecasts, but the new outlook still undershot market expectations.
Siemens Energy Hit by Sector Read-Across
Investing.com — Siemens Energy shares declined 8% on Wednesday, reacting to weakness in peer GE Vernova, whose stock fell 7% after releasing an updated full-year outlook that did not meet market expectations. The setback at the natural-gas turbine maker weighed on sentiment across the broader power equipment space.
GE Vernova’s Second Quarter Performance
GE Vernova reported second quarter revenue of $11.10 billion, representing a 22% year-on-year increase and topping the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Earnings per share were $2.47, compared with $1.86 in the same quarter a year earlier.
|Metric
|Q2 Result
|YoY Change / Comparison
|Consensus / Prior Period
|Revenue
|$11.10 billion
|Up 22% YoY
|$10.82 billion (Bloomberg consensus)
|Earnings per share
|$2.47
|Up from $1.86
|$1.86 (same quarter last year)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$1.25 billion
|–
|$1.29 billion (estimate)
|Net income
|$649 million
|Up 32% YoY
|–
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$5.11 billion
|Up from $194 million
|$194 million (prior year period)
Updated Full-Year Guidance Disappoints
Although GE Vernova raised its full-year revenue forecast, the updated range failed to satisfy investor expectations. The company now sees revenue between $45.5 billion and $46.5 billion, up from a previous outlook of $44.5 billion to $45.5 billion. Management also increased its adjusted free cash flow guidance to a range of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, compared with an earlier forecast of $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion, while reiterating its adjusted EBITDA margin target of 12% to 14%.
|Guidance Item
|New Outlook
|Prior Outlook
|Full-year revenue
|$45.5 billion – $46.5 billion
|$44.5 billion – $45.5 billion
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$11.5 billion – $12.5 billion
|$6.5 billion – $7.5 billion
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|12% – 14%
|12% – 14%
Segment Results: Power, Wind, and Electrification
GE Vernova’s Power segment delivered revenue of $5.48 billion, an increase of 14% year over year, but slightly below the $5.56 billion market estimate.
Wind revenue declined 9.8% year over year to $2.03 billion, though this figure was stronger than the $1.87 billion consensus estimate.
The Electrification business recorded a sharp rise, with revenue jumping 68% year over year to $3.64 billion, beating the $3.38 billion estimate.
|Segment
|Revenue
|YoY Change
|Estimate
|Power
|$5.48 billion
|Up 14% YoY
|$5.56 billion
|Wind
|$2.03 billion
|Down 9.8% YoY
|$1.87 billion
|Electrification
|$3.64 billion
|Up 68% YoY
|$3.38 billion
Backlog and Capacity Outlook
CEO Scott Strazik said the company’s backlog stands at $176 billion, with Gas Power equipment backlog increasing from 100 to 116 gigawatts. The company anticipates reaching at least 125 gigawatts by year-end 2026.