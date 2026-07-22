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Home » Commodities News » Gold Nears Two-Week High on Global Tensions

Gold Nears Two-Week High on Global Tensions

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments:

  • Spot gold climbed 1.0% to $4,118.74 an ounce, with futures up 1.1% to $4,123.00 at 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT).
  • Traders monitored an escalating conflict in the Middle East and potential spillover risks to key Persian Gulf energy routes.
  • Analysts at IG remained cautiously bullish on gold while prices stay above the late-June low of $3,942 an ounce.

Market Overview

Gold prices moved to a two-week high on Wednesday, supported by technical buying as investors focused on a worsening conflict in the Middle East and prepared for a closely watched Federal Reserve interest rate decision next week.

At 06:33 ET (10:33 GMT), spot gold was up 1.0% at $4,118.74 per ounce, while gold futures rose 1.1% to $4,123.00 per ounce.

InstrumentPriceMoveTime
Spot gold$4,118.74/oz+1.0%06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)
Gold futures$4,123.00/oz+1.1%06:33 ET (10:33 GMT)

Geopolitics and Inflation Concerns

The move higher in bullion came alongside another upswing in oil prices, reinforcing market worries over an inflation flare-up that could prompt central banks to continue raising interest rates. Higher rates can be a headwind for non-yielding assets such as gold.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday accused Iran of failing to engage seriously in peace talks, as Washington completed its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iranian targets. These remarks followed media reports indicating that mediators are still working to revive a diplomatic path to address the Iran conflict, which is now seen as at risk of widening to affect other parts of the Persian Gulf.

Market participants kept a close eye on developments around critical energy transport corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, which remained central to risk assessments.

Fed Meeting Looms, Dollar and Yields Firm

Investors also shifted their focus toward the Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for next week. Policymakers are widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged, but they may reiterate a higher-for-longer stance if energy-related inflation pressures persist.

In this environment, the U.S. dollar has moved above its pre-war levels, and U.S. Treasury yields have also risen, with yields typically moving inversely to bond prices.

Safe-Haven Dynamics and Analyst Views

Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG, noted that gold’s advance in the face of a stronger U.S. dollar and higher Treasury yields indicates that investors are beginning to reassert the metal’s traditional safe-haven function as geopolitical risks intensify.

“Gold finished higher overnight, brushing off the headwinds of a stronger U.S. dollar and rising yields,” Sycamore said, adding that cleaner retail positioning may also be helping bullion regain its safe-haven appeal.

He added that IG remains cautiously bullish on gold while prices hold above the late-June low of $3,942 an ounce.

Other Precious Metals

In the broader precious metals complex, spot silver extended gains after surging more than 4% in the previous session, while spot platinum also moved higher.

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