Euro Strengthens as ECB Hawks Support Gains

Key Moments

EUR/USD trades near 1.1410 in early European hours on Wednesday, supported by a hawkish European Central Bank stance.

Markets widely anticipate the ECB will keep its deposit rate unchanged at 2.25% on Thursday after June’s increase.

Rising US-Iran tensions and renewed US strikes on Iran threaten to underpin the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset.

Euro Holds Firm Ahead of ECB Decision

The EUR/USD pair is trading on a positive footing around 1.1410 in early European dealings on Wednesday, with the single currency drawing support from expectations of a more hawkish European Central Bank (ECB). The move comes as markets weigh tightening prospects against mounting geopolitical uncertainty that could restrain further gains in the pair.

Concerns over stubborn inflation have led market participants to price in a more restrictive ECB policy trajectory, which has been lending near-term support to the Euro. The ECB lifted its key interest rates to 2.25% at its June policy meeting, and traders broadly expect policymakers to leave the deposit rate unchanged at 2.25% at the July meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Market Pricing Signals Further ECB Tightening

Despite expectations for no change at the upcoming meeting, forward-looking money market pricing points to additional tightening over time. Projections show the ECB deposit rate at 2.66% in December and 2.73% in February 2027, compared with the current 2.25%. Markets have also fully incorporated an interest rate hike in September, according to Reuters.

ECB Policy Rate Expectations Level Current deposit rate 2.25% Expected in December 2.66% Expected in February 2027 2.73%

Geopolitical Tensions Support the Dollar

At the same time, escalating tensions in the Middle East are providing a potential counterweight to Euro strength, as investors may seek safety in the US Dollar. The BBC reported that the United States carried out strikes on Iran for the 11th consecutive day on Tuesday, following warnings from Tehran against attacks on its nuclear infrastructure.

Iran’s top joint military command stated that Tehran would widen its response and target US and allied interests across the region if Washington were to strike Iran’s nuclear sites. This heightened geopolitical backdrop could increase demand for safe-haven assets such as the Greenback, posing a headwind for further EUR/USD upside.