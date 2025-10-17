Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Silver achieves fresh record, eyes 8% weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: October 17, 2025

Silver extended rally to a new all-time high of $54.49/oz. on Friday amid tightness in the spot market and being supported by expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, the US government shutdown and reignited US-China trade tensions.

This week, US officials criticized China’s expanded rare-earths export controls, considering them a threat to global supply chains. In turn, China accused the US of causing panic over its rare earth controls and rejected calls to reverse export curbs.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the US labor market was still subdued, but the economy “may be on a somewhat firmer trajectory than expected.”

And, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he supported another rate cut because of labor market concerns.

Markets are now pricing in about a 97% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and an 81% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

At the same time, the federal government shutdown, already lasting for two weeks, could cost the US economy $15 billion per week in lost production, according to a Treasury official.

In addition, Silver prices rose amid a historic squeeze in London, where a lack of liquidity has led to a global hunt for the commodity.

Spot Silver was last down 0.21% on the day to trade at $54.03 per troy ounce.

The precious metal has risen 7.95% so far this week.

