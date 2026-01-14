Base Metals Pause After Powerful Rally Into Mid-2020s

Key Moments

Aluminum stayed near its strongest level in over three years, while copper hovered just below a record after a strong start to 2026.

The LMEX Index closed at its highest since March 2022 after a five-month advance, driven by tight supply expectations and continued Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Tin led gains on the London Metal Exchange, approaching a record above $51,000 a ton after surging nearly 40% in 2025.

Metals Rally Cools at Elevated Prices

Aluminum leveled off near a three-year high, while copper fluctuated around record territory. Investors are weighing the industrial metals outlook after a strong start to 2026.

The sector has seen a bullish run into the new year. Copper reached above $13,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange (LME), and aluminum touched its highest level since April 2022. However, questions remain about demand durability, especially in China, even as geopolitical risks stay elevated.

Geopolitical Tensions Increase Uncertainty

President Donald Trump announced this week that he plans to impose tariffs on countries trading with Iran. This adds uncertainty and could strain relations with China, months after a trade truce.

While the full impact of these tariffs is unclear, renewed U.S.-China tensions could weigh on risk assets, including industrial metals.

LMEX Index Extends Multi-Month Advance

The LMEX Index, tracking six major base metals on the LME, closed at its highest since March 2022 after five consecutive months of gains. Supply constraints and ongoing Federal Reserve rate cuts have fueled the rally.

Optimism from the artificial-intelligence boom also boosted demand for metals, especially copper, which is used in data centers and electronics. Speculative buying in China further supported prices.

Tin Outperforms Other Metals

Tin has been the standout on the LMEX this year, nearing a record above $51,000 a ton after surging almost 40% in 2025. A crackdown on miners in Indonesia, a major tin producer, limited supply, and traders are now closely watching export volumes.

Latest LME Price Snapshot

In the latest session, aluminum and tin advanced, while copper edged lower:

Metal Price (per ton) Session move Additional context Aluminum $3,197.50 +0.4% Highest level since April 2022 Copper $13,164 -0.3% Recently hit record above $13,000 a ton Tin Not specified +3.2% Gained after Monday’s 5.3% rally; near record above $51,000

Aluminum rose 0.4% to $3,197.50 a ton on the LME, while copper slipped 0.3% to $13,164 a ton. Tin climbed 3.2% following Monday’s 5.3% rally.