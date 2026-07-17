Truist Earnings Rise as Capital Markets Boost Results

Key Moments

Investment banking and trading income increased nearly 72% for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a year earlier.

Quarterly net income available to common shareholders rose to $1.52 billion, or $1.23 per share, from $1.18 billion, or $0.90 per share.

Wealth management income for the second quarter grew 7.8% as the bank expanded client relationships and profitability.

Capital Markets Strength Drives Profit Growth

Truist Financial reported higher quarterly earnings on Friday, supported by a strong rebound in capital markets that lifted its investment banking and trading businesses. Increased client activity and a more favorable dealmaking environment contributed to the improvement in results.

Across the banking sector, firms have been benefiting from a pickup in dealmaking that has supported advisory revenues, while elevated market volatility has sustained trading flows and volumes.

Detailed Performance Metrics

Truist’s investment banking and trading income advanced nearly 72% in the three months ended June 30 compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting the impact of more active capital markets and robust client demand.

The bank also posted a rise in wealth management income for the second quarter, which increased 7.8%, highlighting continued traction in serving high-net-worth and institutional clients.

Metric Current Period Year-Ago Period Investment banking and trading income (3 months ended June 30) Up nearly 72% Baseline (100%) Wealth management income (Q2) Up 7.8% Baseline (100%) Net income available to common shareholders $1.52 billion $1.18 billion Earnings per share $1.23 $0.90

Market Reaction and Outlook

Truist’s shares gained 1.9% in premarket trading following the earnings release, as investors responded to the stronger profitability and improved fee income.

Bank executives across the industry are signaling confidence that momentum in capital markets can continue, citing healthy deal pipelines and strong backlogs heading into the second half. These factors are feeding expectations that the investment banking “super cycle” still has further to run.

Volatility Supports Trading Environment

Global markets remain unsettled, with uncertainty around the path of interest rates, ongoing geopolitical risks, and persistent AI-related technology concerns. This backdrop has helped sustain elevated activity levels on trading desks, an environment that typically supports trading revenue.

“We continued to deepen client relationships, grow in attractive markets, and improve operating efficiency and profitability,” Truist CEO Bill Rogers said.